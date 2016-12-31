Clarity Pointe announces groundbreaking of new memory care community in Tallahassee

Clarity Pointe™ is excited to announce the groundbreaking of its newest memory care community, Clarity Pointe™ Tallahassee. Construction of the specialized community for seniors with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia and memory loss will take place at 6310 Clarity Pointe Way, Tallahassee, Florida 32308.

As one of several communities throughout the southeast, Clarity Pointe Tallahassee will provide evidence-based memory care services, accommodations and lifestyle programming to seniors living with memory impairments. The community will feature 74 apartment suites with a capacity for 100 residents. Apartments and common areas will feature a purpose-built design to enhance residents' ability to navigate the community independently.

Clarity Pointe has selected The Douglas Company general contractor for construction and the LEO A DALY architecture firm to complete Clarity Pointe Tallahassee. This will be the second community opening under Olson Land Partners with four additional communities breaking ground in Florida within the first quarter of 2017.

Set to open its doors to residents in the fall of 2017, Clarity Pointe Tallahassee will set new standards for memory care in the area. Unlike a specialized wing in assisted living or skilled nursing communities, Clarity Pointe is solely dedicated to serving those with memory loss and their families. The community expects to open its on-site Welcome Center in May 2017.