Touch Surgery partners with DAQRI to launch new surgical training platform

Today, Touch Surgery, the leading mobile surgical simulation platform, in partnership with DAQRI, the world’s leading enterprise Augmented Reality (AR) company have launched new surgical training capabilities, enabling people to perform next to ‘real life’ surgical procedures.

The development brings AR into the OR allowing surgeons to practice surgery in a virtual operating room on a virtual patient, with the aim of improving access to high quality surgical care globally.

Co-founder and CEO Jean Nehme, M.D. said:

Our mission is to power the educational platform that trains surgeons and enables greater global access for safe surgery. To date, we have delivered our content to surgeons via mobile devices in preparation for entering the OR. Our latest developments in augmented reality platforms allows us to extend our support to the surgeons across the world. Our ability to deliver procedural content to wearable devices is a major step in fulfilling our mission to be a key resource for surgeons along the pathway from resident to attending.

Touch Surgery has transformed surgical education by digitizing over 225 surgical procedures made available for a community of over 1.5 million users. Furthermore, the Touch Surgery Virtual Residency Program (VRP) is now being used in over 25 training programs to support formal training globally.

Brian Mullins, Founder and CEO at DAQRI said:

There’s no denying that with the help of technology like DAQRI Smart Glasses, medical training globally is vastly improving. No longer do surgeons need to refer to outdated books or medical journals – they can learn the process of a surgical procedure in an almost ‘real life’ scenario, and then receive feedback. By partnering with Touch Surgery, we are able to help surgeons practice their skills, learn new ones and ultimately enhance the worldwide access patients have to quality medical care. We believe that DAQRI Smart Glasses are the ideal device for the surgical theatre and are excited about the possibilities that AR and VR bring to the healthcare industry in providing an interactive training platform for the medical professionals of tomorrow, but also the opportunity to refresh the knowledge of those working in the industry today.

To accelerate its technological innovations, Touch Surgery has announced several new hires including Paul Ryan, VP of content and former head of technologies at Industrial Light and Magic (ILM) and Danail Stoyanov, R&D Lead, and assistant professor of Surgical Computer Vision at University College London. Paul and Danail join the team at Touch Surgery’s headquarters in London.