Alpine HC completes interior fit-out for Vida Grange dementia care home

Last month, Vida Grange- a specialist dementia care home operated by Vida Healthcare - opened its doors to its first residents.

The flagship 124-bed care home in Harrogate, North Yorkshire has been designed to facilitate dementia care and is made up of 8 individual 16-bed care units/homes that allow focused, patient-centred care. The home spans three floors and two wings and boasts multiple lounge, dining, leisure and relaxation areas including internal gardens and rooftop terraces.

Alpine HC provided complete interior fit-out for the Vida Grange care home.

Fit-out included:

Profiling beds

Lounge, dining and bedroom furniture

Lounge, dining and bedroom chairs

Soft furnishings

Chairs and furniture for reception area, training room and staff areas

View Alpine HC’s image gallery of the completed Vida Grange

Alpine HC partnered with an interior design service to deliver a full scheme that was led by the client, Vida Healthcare.

The operators of Vida Healthcare chose to fit out Vida Grange with Opera ProSafe profiling beds. These all-in-one beds proved to offer excellent functionality and assistance in delivering quality nursing care.

Their elegant design and robust quality also carried obvious appeal. The beds supplied for the home were manufactured by Alpine HC in a custom two-tone wood colour, chosen by the client.

The Vida Grange fit-out project by Alpine HC is now fully complete and the delighted Vida Healthcare is seeing occupancy rates in the home grow healthily.

