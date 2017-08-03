Alpine HC adds new specialist rotating chair beds to existing range

Alpine HC have added a new range of specialist rotating chair beds to their existing care bed range. The beds are all designed to help patients reach a standing position independently and the range includes turning adjustable beds, rotating chair beds and front-exit beds.

How a rotating chair/turning adjustable bed works

A turning adjustable bed has the ability to take a disabled or elderly user from a supine/lying position to a near standing position. The profiling mattress platform allows the user to sit up in bed. Specialist engineering then enables the user to electrically rotate the mattress 90 degrees so the profiled platform is facing out from the bed. The user then uses armrests/grab rails to help reach a standing position.

Some rotating chair beds have a riser function. When the mattress platform is rotated into a chair position, the riser function enables the user to tilt the chair forward, much like a rise and recline chair. The riser function greatly improves the elderly or disabled user’s ability to stand.

Design-led beds for the home

True to Alpine HC’s commitment to design-led products, the range of beds are appealing to look at and elegant wood construction ensures the sophisticated mechanisms will fit into a home care environment unobtrusively. This is proving to be of huge value to persons who seek independence at home that require significant mobility support but are not willing to sacrifice the warmth and comfort of their own home by having specialist medical equipment installed.

Options to suit need

Alpine HC’s new range includes a number of designs as well as a bed that can be customized to fit with existing home interiors. A height adjustable rotating chair mechanism that can be integrated into an existing bed frame is also part of the range. The integral bed is particularly popular with persons who suddenly have a medical need or disability that requires mobility equipment. This integral option allows them to receive advanced mobility support with minimal disruption to their environment.

A front-exit stand assist bed also offers an alternative to the traditional rotating chair bed versions. This bed profiles and tilts forward to allow the user to get out of the end of the bed. Unique benefits of this option include side rails that do not need to be dropped down to exit the bed, and Trendelenburg and Anti-Trendelenburg functions for persons with Multiple Sclerosis.