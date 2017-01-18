Antimicrobial copper products for patient safety to be displayed at Arab Health

Antimicrobial copper products with proven efficacy against a broad range of pathogens currently challenging patient safety will be on show at Arab Health this January, presented by leading companies from around the world.

Pathogenic bacteria can survive and multiply on standard environmental surfaces in healthcare facilities, leading to the risk of patients acquiring an infection. Hand hygiene and regular surface cleaning and disinfection are key measures to prevent and control healthcare-associated infections, but more needs to be done as these are not always thoroughly and effectively implemented.

Copper is a powerful antimicrobial with rapid, broad-spectrum efficacy against bacteria and viruses, and has been shown to kill disease-causing pathogens, including influenza A, E.coli and norovirus, and resistant bacteria including MRSA, CRE and VRE. It shares this benefit with a range of copper alloys—such as brasses and bronzes—forming a family of materials collectively called ‘antimicrobial copper’.

Clinical trials have shown that replacing frequently-touched surfaces such as door handles, bed rails, overbed tables and IV drip poles with antimicrobial copper equivalents reduces bioburden by >80%, reduces the risk of ICU patients acquiring an HCAI by 58% and improves patient outcomes.

Companies exhiting at Arab Health offer a variety of antimicrobial copper products, including bed rails, bed head units, overbed tables, door furniture, hand rails, instrument trays, sinks, stethoscopes and surgical lights.

Arab Health is the largest gathering of healthcare and trade professionals in the Middle East and North Africa, bringing together over 4,000 companies representing 70 countries. This year, it will take place from 30 January to 2 February at the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Visit these companies to discuss their antimicrobial copper products: