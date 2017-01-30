Use of Terahertz imaging in the pharmaceutical industry talk at this year’s Photonics West by TeraView

TeraView, the pioneer and leader in terahertz technology and solutions is pleased to announce that Dr Phil Taday, Head of Applications at TeraView, will be giving an invited talk on the use of Terahertz imaging in the pharmaceutical industry at this year’s Photonics West event to be held at The Moscone Center, San Francisco, USA.

TeraView’s Dr Philip Taday will be presenting an invited paper at the event entitled ‘Using terahertz-pulsed imaging (TPI) to study osmotic tablets’. The paper is the result of TeraView’s long term relationship with the pharmaceutical industry, and highlights TeraView’s commitment in providing solutions to the industry.

“We are excited to invite TeraView to present at this year’s meeting. It is great to see terahertz technology solving real-world problems for the pharmaceutical industry and we look forward to hearing the talk” said Dr. Frank Ellrich, Group Manager Optical Terahertz Measurement Techniques, Fraunhofer Institute for Industrial Mathematics ITWM. Dr Ellrich is organizing a session at this year’s conference on “Thickness Measurements using Terahertz Technologies”

TeraView’s Dr Philip Taday commented “The paper is the result of a long term collaboration between TeraView and a major pharmaceutical customer. I am very excited by the continuing integration of TeraView within the pharmaceutical industry and the successful application of terahertz technology in this field”. Dr Taday is the author on over a hundred peer-viewed papers, with over fifty in the area of the application of terahertz technology.

We are very proud of TeraView’s achievements in working closely with the pharmaceutical industry, this further marks our position as a leader in providing technology to a diverse customer base. Notably, it highlights our ability to put into work solutions for our customers, and to support their current and future requirements.” Professor Sir Michael Pepper, TeraView’s Chief Scientific Director

TeraView continues to offer the pharmaceutical industry both analytical instrumentation and also a fee-for-service facility. The later allowing the industry to access TeraView’s extensive applications knowledge, intellectual property and know-how.

About Terahertz

Terahertz light lies between infra red and microwaves, and as such has unique properties which enables it to pass through objects and to transmit images and compositional (spectroscopic) information that is ordinarily hidden. Terahertz is non destructive, safe and fast, making it the ideal inspection and imaging modality for many applications across a range of industries.

TeraView has demonstrated the potential of terahertz technology in a number of applications including the detection of hidden weapons and explosives in security screening, monitoring the quality of pharmaceutical drugs, high value coatings used in automotive and other industries, as well as medical imaging of cancer.

About TeraView

TeraView is the world’s first and leading company solely focused upon the application of terahertz light to provide solutions to customer issues. A spin out from the Toshiba Corporation and Cambridge University, TeraView has developed its proprietary technology across a number of markets. These include fault analysis and quality assurance for semiconductor chips used in mobile computing and communications, as well as non destructive inspection of high value coatings used in the automotive, pharmaceutical, food and solar industries.

With the largest number of systems in the field, as well as applications know-how made available to customers via a team of dedicated scientists using intellectual property and knowledge in peer-reviewed scientific publications, TeraView is uniquely placed to deliver the business benefits of terahertz to customers. Headquartered in Cambridge UK, sales and customer support are available throughout the Far East, North America and Europe either directly or through a network of distributors.