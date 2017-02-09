BYU study reveals inverse link between aggression and brain stem volume in children with autism

February 9, 2017 at 4:22 PM

New research from BYU's autism experts is providing clues into the link between aggression and autism -- clues the team hopes will eventually lead to more effective intervention.

In the study, published in Research in Autism Spectrum Disorders, researchers report an inverse correlation between aggression and brain stem volume in children with autism: the smaller the brain stem, the greater the likelihood of aggression.

The finding, though preliminary, is significant in part because "the brain stem is really involved in autonomic activities -- breathing, heart rate, staying awake -- so this is evidence that there's something core and basic, this connection between aggression and autism," said coauthor and BYU clinical psychology Ph.D. student Kevin Stephenson.

For the project, the team examined MRI images from two groups of children with autism: one that exhibited problematic levels of aggression and one that didn't. Study coauthor Terisa Gabrielsen, a BYU assistant professor of school psychology, said identifying the brain stem as having at least a partial involvement in aggression helps lay a foundation for better treatment. "If we know what part of the brain is different and what function that part of the brain controls, that can give us some clues into what we can do in the way of intervention," she said.

Coauthor and BYU psychology professor Mikle South added, "Once the body arousal in a child is too much -- the heart is beating, the hands are clenched and the body is sweating -- it's too late. Some of these kids, if the brain isn't working as efficiently, they may pass that point of no return sooner. So with behavioral interventions, we try to find out what the trigger is and intervene early before that arousal becomes too much."

Related Stories

BYU's Autism Connect team originated three years ago in BYU's David O. McKay School of Education, though it now includes researchers from other colleges on campus and collaborators beyond BYU. This paper, spearheaded by BYU psychology assistant professor Rebecca Lundwall, had 11 authors from BYU, one from the University of Utah and one from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The group used data collected from a University of Utah autism study funded by the National Institutes of Health.

Studying aggression is Autism Connect's "overarching agenda," said Gabrielsen, "because it impacts families' quality of life so significantly. If we look long-term at things that affect the family the most, aggression is one of the most disruptive."

South recounted a conversation with the mother of a child he recently diagnosed: to cope with stress, the child often pulled her mother's hair, "so I just have a lot less hair than I used to," she told him. Aggression, South noted, "makes the family dynamic very difficult, the school dynamic very difficult. It's just a particularly difficult type of autism."

In addition to a number of other studies planned or in process, the team is interested in exploring further how the brain stem is connected functionally to other areas of the brain, "because usually the brain doesn't work from just one area; it's a network of areas that all work together," Stephenson said. "So if one area is disrupted, it's likely that other areas are disrupted as well."

Source:

http://news.byu.edu/news/new-study-links-aggression-autism-brainstem-volume

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Psychotherapy normalizes brain changes linked to social anxiety disorder
Sleep helps recalibrate brain cells responsible for learning and memory, mice study shows
Yale researchers identify new genetic defect in brain tumor cells that prevents DNA repair
Study provides insights into functions of astrocytes following brain injury or disease
UW study offers visual proof of how brain synapses shrink during sleep
People with autism see interests as possible fields of study and career paths
Good communication can make medical visits more successful for patients with autism
Researchers recommend using combination of strategies for early diagnosis of autism in children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Exosome isolation using ultracentrifugation

In the outpatient clinic and in the laboratory our current research studies aim at understanding the mechanisms of release and clearance and the biological functions of exosomes and membrane particles in the plasma of individuals who develop emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease characterized by enlargement of airspaces and loss of alveoli.

Exosome isolation using ultracentrifugation

Could we really reverse aging to prolong life?

It's only a matter of time before we can reverse the aging process. It hasn't been already achieved because the human body is extremely complex and does itself a lot of different types of damage.

Could we really reverse aging to prolong life?

Advances in prosthetic knee technology

These prosthetics are a big change from traditional models. The knees are designed with a programmable computer that is built in to the joint. This battery powered technology continuously controls both the swing and the stance phase of the prosthetic through real time data that the computer receives from its built-in sensors.

Advances in prosthetic knee technology

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Neurosurgeon and otolaryngologist work together to remove tumor of pituitary gland