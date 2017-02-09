Loss of Golgi function may contribute to pathology of neurodegenerative diseases

February 9, 2017 at 12:36 AM

Disabling a part of brain cells that acts as a tap to regulate the flow of proteins has been shown to cause neurodegeneration, a new study from The University of Manchester has found.

The research, which was carried out in mice, focused on the Golgi apparatus - a compartment inside all cells in the body that controls the processing and transport of proteins. It is fundamental for the growth of the cell membrane and also for the release of many types of proteins such as hormones, neurotransmitters and the proteins that make up our skeletons.

Working with Chinese colleagues, the Manchester researchers examined the role of the Golgi apparatus in neurons, or brain cells, and found that mice in which the apparatus was disabled suffered from developmental delay, severe ataxia, and postnatal death.

Related Stories

Ataxia is a term for a group of disorders that affect co-ordination, balance and speech. Any part of the body can be affected, but people with ataxia often have difficulties with balance and walking, speaking, swallowing, tasks such as writing and eating, and vision. It can be inherited, brought on through incidents such as a stroke, or through old age.

Although the function of the Golgi apparatus, named after its Italian discoverer, is well understood, it has not been previously been shown to have a role in neurodegeneration.  With these results the scientists think they may have found a new avenue to explore in the search for the causes of some neurodegenerative diseases.

Professor Martin Lowe, the lead researcher, said: "Our results, combined with previous work, suggest that during the cellular changes that occur, loss of the Golgi function could be an important intermediary step that contributes to cell death."

How much the Golgi apparatus contributes to the major neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's is something that is currently unclear, though other studies have made this link.

Professor Lowe added: "Together with other published work our findings suggest that in certain neurodegenerative diseases the loss of function of the Golgi apparatus may contribute to the pathology that is occurring."

Source:

http://www.manchester.ac.uk/discover/news/protein-tap-clue-neurodegenerative-disease/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study provides insights into functions of astrocytes following brain injury or disease
New study uncovers important links between glioblastoma and epileptic seizures
UTHealth and Children's Memorial Hermann begin two new clinical trials for pediatric brain cancer
Neurosurgeon and otolaryngologist work together to remove tumor of pituitary gland
Autologous hematopoietic cell transplant may induce sustained remission of multiple sclerosis
Sleep helps recalibrate brain cells responsible for learning and memory, mice study shows
Thirdhand smoke exposure leads to biological effects on weight and cell development
UW study offers visual proof of how brain synapses shrink during sleep

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Could we really reverse aging to prolong life?

It's only a matter of time before we can reverse the aging process. It hasn't been already achieved because the human body is extremely complex and does itself a lot of different types of damage.

Could we really reverse aging to prolong life?

Advances in prosthetic knee technology

These prosthetics are a big change from traditional models. The knees are designed with a programmable computer that is built in to the joint. This battery powered technology continuously controls both the swing and the stance phase of the prosthetic through real time data that the computer receives from its built-in sensors.

Advances in prosthetic knee technology

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research shows how trigger sounds cause brain connection overdrive in misophonia sufferers