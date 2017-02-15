Estrogen regulates specific exosome-packed microRNAs in blood circulation, study shows

February 15, 2017 at 1:09 AM

A study at the Gerontology Research Center demonstrated that, in blood circulation, the exosome-carried messenger molecule profile differs between post- and premenopausal women. The differences were associated with circulating estrogen and cholesterol levels as well as body composition and other health indicators. These findings enable using the studied molecules in the evaluation of health status.

- The studied messenger molecules are packed in the exosomes, which are released by the cells into the circulation. Exosomes are spherical nanoscale lipid vesicles. These small packages carry microRNA molecules, which are considered to be messengers between the cells regulating gene function, says Docent Eija Laakkonen.

Related Stories

The study was the first to show that specific exosome-packed microRNAs are sensitive to the estrogen levels in the circulation, which is influenced both by age and the use of hormonal therapies. The results can be exploited in evaluating the effects of hormonal contraceptives and hormone replacement therapies on the overall physiological status of women. When the regulatory mechanisms of the microRNAs are better understood, the microRNA profile can be used for recognizing individuals with a high risk for metabolic disorders, or even lowering the risk.

- It seems, therefore, that the postmenopausal declining amount of circulating estrogen changes the cargo inside the exosomes. When these exosome packages are delivered to the target tissues, the contents are released to the correct recipient cell. These delivered messages change the function of the cell, explains doctoral candidate Reeta Kangas. - The next step would be to perform functional studies in order to see how estrogen regulates the exosome cargo and how the message is further processed inside the recipient cell.

Source:

https://www.jyu.fi/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Thirdhand smoke exposure leads to biological effects on weight and cell development
Northwestern Medicine scientists discover retinal cell that may cause myopia
Scientists secure NIH grant to test portable blood-adhesion monitor for sickle cell disease patients
New therapeutic agent shows potential for treating optic neuritis linked to multiple sclerosis
Researchers unlock specific mechanisms behind Aβ-induced cytoxicity in Alzheimer's disease
Instrument for blood gas and glucose analysis launched by Sphere Medical
Belgian scientists discover key role of Taok3 protein in triggering splenic B cell differentiation
Researchers identify link between neuronal proteins and frontotemporal lobar degeneration

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Ten steps for a health pregnancy

The Ten Steps for a Healthy Pregnancy, aims to offer mums-to-be essential advice to adopt good habits for healthy growth and development for both mum and baby.

Ten steps for a health pregnancy

Turning a smartphone into an otoscope

The traditional device manufacturers used by doctors such as Welch Allyn, Keeler and Heine aren’t digital. It means that they have an external light source (with a battery) and are used to look into the ears but the doctors can’t capture the images.

Turning a smartphone into an otoscope

Exosome isolation using ultracentrifugation

In the outpatient clinic and in the laboratory our current research studies aim at understanding the mechanisms of release and clearance and the biological functions of exosomes and membrane particles in the plasma of individuals who develop emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease characterized by enlargement of airspaces and loss of alveoli.

Exosome isolation using ultracentrifugation

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists identify how imbalance of calcium in mitochondria may contribute to Alzheimer's disease