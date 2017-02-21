Many adolescents think it is 'probably impossible' to get heroin

February 21, 2017 at 2:25 AM

Despite reports about the increase in heroin use, more teens believed it was "probably impossible" to get heroin in 2014 than in 2002, according to a Saint Louis University study.

"Overall it's cautious good news," said Michael Vaughn, Ph.D., professor of social work at Saint Louis University and the lead author of the paper. "It's a nuanced picture. The use of heroin is still a problem, but what you see in the news is generally more applicable to adults and doesn't apply uniformly across all populations."

Vaughn examined the records of more than 230,450 adolescents between ages 12 and 17, which were collected by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health to estimate substance use and related behaviors. He found that in 2014, nearly 50 percent of the adolescents thought it was "probably impossible" to acquire heroin, compared to about 39 percent in 2002.

At the same time, the number of adolescents who thought it was easy to get heroin also declined between 2002 and 2014. About 6 percent in 2014 said it was "fairly easy" versus more than 10 percent in 2002; and 3 percent said it was "very easy" in 2014, compared to 5 percent in 2002.

Related Stories

Vaughn said he was not necessarily surprised by the findings, which support national trends that show teen use of most drugs other than marijuana is either declining or staying the same.

"Overall the trend data suggests a changing landscape with respect to heroin access among adolescents that converges with recent findings on other illicit drugs," Vaughn said.

"It's not this constantly escalating increase in problem behavior among youth. The public's view of adolescent drug use in general is kids are exposed to all kinds of drugs and are using them more and more. But that's not really true."

Christopher P. Salas-Wright of Boston University and Sehun Oh of the University of Texas at Austin also are authors of the paper, which is in press and available in the Feb. 8 online edition of Preventive Medicine.

The Saint Louis University College for Public Health and Social Justice is the only academic unit of its kind, studying social, environmental and physical influences that together determine the health and well-being of people and communities. It also is the only accredited school or college of public health among nearly 250 Catholic institutions of higher education in the United States.

Guided by a mission of social justice and focus on finding innovative and collaborative solutions for complex health problems, the College offers nationally recognized programs in public health, social work, health administration, applied behavior analysis, and criminology and criminal justice.

Source:

https://www.slu.edu/news/2017/february/slu-research-teen-perceptions-heroin-availability.php

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Repurposing existing drugs to treat rare diseases could improve outcomes, save money
Deep brain stimulation can reduce heroin relapse in rat models of addiction, TSRI study shows
Scientists apply generative neural network to create new pharmaceutical medicines
Gulf Breeze Recovery underscores importance of high-quality programs for treating opioid addiction
UAB physician calls for better education, legislation to help patients with opioid abuse
New research finds increase in mortality rates caused by drugs, alcohol and suicide
Resilience lowers risk for developing alcohol use disorders, study shows
Tiny 'submarines' could help treat stomach diseases with acid-sensitive drugs

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Targeting RNA repeats

RNA repeats are stretches of code in the body that incrementally repeat. For example, in the most common cause of adult-on-set muscular dystrophy a RNA has a repeat of r(CUG) and this three letter code can repeat thousands of times.

Targeting RNA repeats

Why do children with autism make less eye contact?

Reduced eye contact is one of the hallmark symptoms of autism and often one of the earliest red flags for parents and physicians. The reason why has been a longstanding debate in the field.

Why do children with autism make less eye contact?

Carving a career in science

I was interested in a whole range of subjects, but the one that really grasped me from a young age was biology and, in particular, human biology. I was really fascinated with how the human body worked and I still am; that's something that has stayed with me.

Carving a career in science

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
TSRI researchers develop new approach to find how environmental estrogens impact public health