BUSM researchers uncover unique patterns of protein synthesis linked to increased longevity

February 23, 2017 at 10:23 PM

Aging is a complex process that involves multiple metabolic and regulatory pathways. Previous studies have identified hundreds of genes whose deletion can significantly increase lifespan in model organisms. Yet, how these different aging genes and pathways are interconnected remains poorly understood.

Researchers from Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) have uncovered new regulatory factors that link gene expression profiles with aging. The study, which appears in the journal Cell Reports, could help identify new therapeutic targets for potential interventions for human diseases associated with old age, such as type 2 diabetes, cancer, neurodegenerative disorders and cardiovascular disease.

Related Stories

Using a technique called ribosome profiling or Ribo-seq, the researchers identified common and unique patterns of protein synthesis associated with increased longevity.

"Hundreds of genes are known to affect aging and one of the major challenges now is to understand how different aging genes and pathways are interconnected. These findings could provide us a better view on what aging is and how we can manipulate some of these factors to improve the quality of life in older age," explained corresponding author Vyacheslav Labunskyy, PhD, assistant professor of dermatology at BUSM.

According to the researchers by expanding this analysis to dozens of additional mutants, they hope to build a comprehensive interaction network linking regulatory factors with aging-associated genes. "Given that many of these genes and pathways are present in higher species including mammals, such studies could help identify new therapeutic targets for potential interventions for human diseases associated with aging. However, more research is needed to study how activity of these regulatory factors and signaling networks changes with age.

Source:

Boston University Medical Center

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Emory researchers reveal 'matchmaker' role for protein linked to SMA
Cancer cells adapt nerve cell mechanisms to fuel aggressive tumor growth and spread
New study confirms role of PAK4 protein in growth, spread of pancreatic cancer cells
Researchers shed light on how IFT20 protein helps some cancer cells to invade
New Caltech study shows how chaperones protect ribosomal proteins
Study sheds light on role of Armc5 protein in foetal development and T-cell immune responses
UEA study identifies protein essential for healthy development of gut cells
Naturally occurring protein shows promise as biocontrol weapon against schistosomiasis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Listening technique for cochlear implant users in noisy situations

The listening tactic that we investigated is the idea that if you turn your head away from the person that you're talking to, rather than directly facing them, that it would help you to understand what they're saying a little better. At the same time as still looking at them, of course, because you need to be able to lip read.

Listening technique for cochlear implant users in noisy situations

Routine small animal MR imaging using the ICON

I’m an Assistant Professor at the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of the Complutense University, Madrid. Until five years ago I had been working here at the university, part time with a private clinic, where I worked in MRI and MR spectroscopy for clinical applications.

Routine small animal MR imaging using the ICON

Rapid patient recruitment and reduced trial costs: is LDS the answer?

LDS stands for Linked Database System, which essentially describes what it does. Our LDS technology uses multiple sources of information from hospitals, GPs and pharmacies. However in the future this information could also come from other health data sources e.g. your smartphone, Fitbit etc.

Rapid patient recruitment and reduced trial costs: is LDS the answer?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers discover sulfide-responsive protein that regulates photosynthesis in purple bacteria