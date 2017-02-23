Foot pain more likely to occur in clusters, study shows

February 23, 2017 at 8:17 PM

A new study indicates that particular areas of foot pain are more likely to occur together, and these clusters have specific characteristics.

By analyzing 558 individuals with foot pain, investigators identified five clusters of pain according to location, all with distinct differences based on age, sex, and comorbidities such as obesity and depression.

The findings provide greater understanding of patterns of foot pain in the community and highlights opportunities for interventions.

"Foot pain is a problem that is often under-recognized but can have a significant impact on daily life and activities. By understanding the characteristics of those reporting that they have foot pain, we can potentially provide more targeted preventative strategies and treatments for at risk individuals," said Dr. Tiffany Gill, lead author of the Arthritis Care & Research study.

