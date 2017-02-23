New easy-to-use online toolkit identifies patients at risk of falls

February 23, 2017 at 9:43 PM

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has endorsed a new online toolkit developed by researchers at Keele University, which aims to prevent falls amongst the elderly that cost the NHS more than £2 billion a year in total.

The Falls Risk Assessment Toolkit identifies patients at risk of falls and, potentially unplanned hospital admissions, and is available to all UK healthcare professionals to access, to allow them to implement a review process of patients at risk of potentially falling.

More than 50 per cent of 80-year-olds fall each year and one in three over-65s.

Research suggests that in the 12 months after a fall the cost of hospital, community and social care services for a patient is almost four times higher than the original hospital admission itself. For example, the community care costs alone increase by 160 per cent after a fall.

Related Stories

The toolkit was co-developed by the Centre for Medicines Optimisation at Keele University and Walsall Clinical Commissioning Group.

Professor Stephen Chapman from Keele University said: "Falls are the largest cause of emergency hospital admissions for older people in the UK and are estimated to cost the NHS more than £2 billion per year.

"However, many falls are preventable. Removing hazards, addressing deterioration in muscle strength, balance and vision, and a medication review of psychotropic medicines will all reduce a person's risk of falling."

The toolkit supports the recommendations relating to preventing falls which are outlined in the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidelines Falls in Older People.

Bharat Patel, who was Head of Medicines Management and Primary Care at Walsall CCG when he helped to develop the Falls Risk Assessment Toolkit said: "The toolkit is designed to be simple and easy to use.

"In practice, the whole healthcare team can proactively implement a review process whereby vulnerable patients can be identified, receive appropriate care and thus reduce their risk of falling."

Source:

https://www.keele.ac.uk/pressreleases/2017/digitaltoolkitaimstopreventfallsamongsttheelderly.html

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Drug given to reduce side effects of pain medication may facilitate gastrointestinal recovery after testicular cancer surgery
Body cooling not more effective than therapeutic normothermia for treating in-hospital cardiac arrests in children
InnovationDB conducts study to explore use of plastic electronics in healthcare devices
System to replace error-prone compliance process in healthcare introduced by Extreme Networks
Smartphone app reduces length of hospital stay after delivery for C-section patients
Weekend hospital admission of older adults with head trauma linked to higher mortality risk
Optegra Eye Health Care’s flagship Central London hospital celebrates first anniversary
Study finds high rates of hospital-acquired infections among children in paediatric ICUs

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Listening technique for cochlear implant users in noisy situations

The listening tactic that we investigated is the idea that if you turn your head away from the person that you're talking to, rather than directly facing them, that it would help you to understand what they're saying a little better. At the same time as still looking at them, of course, because you need to be able to lip read.

Listening technique for cochlear implant users in noisy situations

Routine small animal MR imaging using the ICON

I’m an Assistant Professor at the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of the Complutense University, Madrid. Until five years ago I had been working here at the university, part time with a private clinic, where I worked in MRI and MR spectroscopy for clinical applications.

Routine small animal MR imaging using the ICON

Rapid patient recruitment and reduced trial costs: is LDS the answer?

LDS stands for Linked Database System, which essentially describes what it does. Our LDS technology uses multiple sources of information from hospitals, GPs and pharmacies. However in the future this information could also come from other health data sources e.g. your smartphone, Fitbit etc.

Rapid patient recruitment and reduced trial costs: is LDS the answer?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Quality improvement interventions in hospitals linked to reduced Cesarean delivery rate