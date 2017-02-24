Discovery of dual role played by PGK1 enzyme may indicate new therapeutic target for brain cancer

February 24, 2017 at 8:49 AM

Discovery of a dual role played by the enzyme phosphoglycerate kinase 1 (PGK1) may indicate a new therapeutic target for glioblastoma, an often fatal form of brain cancer, according to researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Findings published in the Feb. 23 online issue of Molecular Cell determined PGK1 as instrumental in regulating both cell metabolism and autophagy, a cellular process crucial to tumor development and maintenance. In previous studies, PGK1 was shown to play a role in coordinating cellular activities tied to cancer metabolism and brain tumor formation, and is associated with tumor metastasis and drug resistance.

"Our finding that PGK1 acts as both a glycolytic enzyme and a protein kinase in cell metabolism, autophagy, and cell proliferation greatly enhances our understanding of protein enzymes controlling cellular function," said Zhimin Lu, M.D., Ph.D., professor of Neuro-Oncology. "Because it regulates both autophagy and cell metabolism, PGK1 proves its significance in maintaining cellular activities, thus offering a potential new approach for cancer treatment."

Related Stories

Lu's team found that PGK1 unexpectedly impacts the protein Beclin1 through phosphorylation, which modulates protein function. Beclin1 plays a central role in autophagy, a "recycling" process allowing cells to thrive even when starved of nutrients and/or oxygen. Autophagy has been increasingly linked to cancer since it permits tumors to access vital energy sources and cellular building blocks necessary to grow and spread.

The researchers observed that lack of oxygen and the essential amino acid glutamine resulted in a complex protein-related chain of events where PGK1 phosphorylates Beclin1, which is required for autophagy and brain tumor development. The process is thought to be one reason why glioblastoma patients generally have poor prognoses.

"Upregulated tumor-protective autophagy is one of the reasons for cancer treatment resistance," said Lu. "These findings suggest that approaches inhibiting PGK1-regulated autophagy are likely to increase cancer treatment efficacy. Further investigations into this area of research are underway."

Source:

https://www.mdanderson.org/newsroom/2017/02/study-reveals-pgk1-enzyme-as-therapeutic-target-for-deadliest-brain-cancer.html

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

‘Rapid Breast MRI’ method may potentially save thousands of women from cancer
Genomic analysis of brain tumor helps doctors keep cancer at bay for five years
Brain scans determine risk of autism before symptoms develop
Study identifies sentinel-lymph-node mapping as safe, accurate way to stage endometrial cancer
Cedars-Sinai neuroscientists uncover human brain processes crucial to short-term memory
Radiotherapy for breast cancer linked to greater risk of second primary lung cancer
Researchers find novel, non-invasive approach for diagnosis and prognosis of prostate cancer
Study finds sharp rise in number of older Americans taking multiple brain-affecting drugs

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Decoding the exposome through breath biomarkers

The human exposome is probably best defined as “everything that is not the genome.” This is a bit tongue in cheek, but basically, the exposome is comprised of all of the chemicals in your body from the environment, food, consumer products, their metabolites, the endogenous “housekeeping” chemicals, the cellular wastes from energy production, as well as all of the messenger compounds and life supporting chemicals.

Decoding the exposome through breath biomarkers

Listening technique for cochlear implant users in noisy situations

The listening tactic that we investigated is the idea that if you turn your head away from the person that you're talking to, rather than directly facing them, that it would help you to understand what they're saying a little better. At the same time as still looking at them, of course, because you need to be able to lip read.

Listening technique for cochlear implant users in noisy situations

Routine small animal MR imaging using the ICON

I’m an Assistant Professor at the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of the Complutense University, Madrid. Until five years ago I had been working here at the university, part time with a private clinic, where I worked in MRI and MR spectroscopy for clinical applications.

Routine small animal MR imaging using the ICON

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Melanoma patients' immunotherapy response linked to diversity and makeup of gut bacteria