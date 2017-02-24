Patients enrolled in heart failure registry have lower risk of death, study finds

February 24, 2017 at 7:18 AM

Heart failure patients registered in the Swedish Heart Failure Registry receive better medication and have a 35 percent lower risk of death than unregistered patients, according to a new study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. The findings are presented in the European Journal of Heart Failure.

Health quality registries are used for many purposes including to report quality of care and to identify areas for quality improvement. Sweden has been a pioneer in the establishment of quality registries for a broad range of diseases. The Swedish Heart Failure Registry (SwedeHF; RiksSvikt) registers clinical and treatment data for patients with heart failure from most hospitals in Sweden. RiksSvikt is voluntary, so some but not other patients get registered, and this is determined largely by the availability of staff and resources at local hospitals.

Related Stories

In the current study, a Swedish team comprising researchers at Karolinska Institutet, Linköping University, and Uppsala Clinical Research Center analyzed data from 231,437 patients who were diagnosed with heart failure in Sweden 2006-2013. A comparison between those who were registered in RiksSvikt and those who were not showed that the registered patients had a remarkable 35 percent lower risk of death.

The investment in quality registries in Sweden has provided helpful quality reporting and contributed to improved quality of care, but the concrete health benefits for patients have been less clear.

"Now we also see that in heart failure, quality reporting translates directly into better survival," says Associate Professor Lars H. Lund at Karolinska Institutet's Department of Medicine who led the study. "It is imperative that the investment in registries from the government, hospitals and clinicians continues to expand, as this will lead to better patient survival".

Further analyses showed that patients who were registered in RiksSvikt were more likely to receive heart failure medications than unregistered patients, and that this to a large extent explained the difference in survival.

"There are several common treatments for heart failure which are known to cost-effectively reduce the risk of hospitalization and death, but these are underutilized," says Associate Professor Lars H. Lund.

Heart failure is a common condition in which the heart is unable to pump sufficient quantities of blood around the body. It is the most common cause of hospitalization in Sweden and is associated with a high risk of death.

Source:

Karolinska Institutet

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists create organ-on-a-chip that can mimic heart's biomechanical properties
New guidelines provide expanded treatment options for millions of women living with heart failure
New technique during coronary bypass surgery shows reduction in problematic scar tissue growth
High dietary potassium and low sodium can help improve risk factors for heart, kidney disease
Effects of Deepwater Horizon disaster on fish shed new light on how air pollution affects human hearts
New Doppler sound digital library could save lives of people with precursors to cardiovascular disease
Researchers explore how patients with COPD, heart failure and heart attack fared in ICU
UAB researchers developing new peptide that may help combat familial hypercholesterolemia

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Listening technique for cochlear implant users in noisy situations

The listening tactic that we investigated is the idea that if you turn your head away from the person that you're talking to, rather than directly facing them, that it would help you to understand what they're saying a little better. At the same time as still looking at them, of course, because you need to be able to lip read.

Listening technique for cochlear implant users in noisy situations

Routine small animal MR imaging using the ICON

I’m an Assistant Professor at the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of the Complutense University, Madrid. Until five years ago I had been working here at the university, part time with a private clinic, where I worked in MRI and MR spectroscopy for clinical applications.

Routine small animal MR imaging using the ICON

Rapid patient recruitment and reduced trial costs: is LDS the answer?

LDS stands for Linked Database System, which essentially describes what it does. Our LDS technology uses multiple sources of information from hospitals, GPs and pharmacies. However in the future this information could also come from other health data sources e.g. your smartphone, Fitbit etc.

Rapid patient recruitment and reduced trial costs: is LDS the answer?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research on repair of broken hearts hints at possibility of new designer cardiovascular therapies