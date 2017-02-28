Genetic variation may be reason for overreaction of immune system to viruses

February 28, 2017 at 11:17 AM

Researchers at Cardiff University have discovered that genetic variation is the reason why some immune systems overreact to viruses.

Previous research had already revealed that a gene called Ifitm3 influences how sensitive people are to the influenza virus, with a variant form of the gene making cells more susceptible to viral infection. The new research reveals that Ifitm3 also plays an important role in controlling the extent of the inflammatory response triggered by virus infection.

The study suggests that individuals with deficiencies in Ifitm3 may have an overactive immune response to viral infection and may therefore be helped by a combination of anti-inflammatory drugs in addition to medicine that directly targets the virus.

Related Stories

World-wide the frequency of the variant Ifitm3 gene is 1 in 400, although it is much more common in certain ethnicities.

Dr Ian Humphreys from Cardiff University's School of Medicine said: "Now we know that genetic make-up influences how the immune system copes with infections, not only by influencing how the body controls an infection but also by controlling how strongly the body's immune system reacts, we can design therapeutic strategies for individuals who are seriously ill with infections, which are tailored to the individual based on their genetic profile."

The data were collected using immune cells from mice with and without the variant form of Ifitm3, to observe how the immune system responds to a virus called cytomegalovirus. The results could also be relevant for other viral infections such as influenza epidemics/pandemics.​

Source:

http://www.cardiff.ac.uk/news/view/611889-genes-and-inflammation

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Scientists identify genetic signature of risk for type 2 diabetes
UNIGE researchers develop new technique to improve diagnosis of genetic diseases
Researchers identify genetic variants that may contribute to schizophrenia
Study finds no evidence that genetic material from food is absorbed into the body
Scientists find link between p53 gene in African American women and breast cancer risk
MRC researchers discover genetic 'switch' that plays key role in Parkinson's disease
Scientists unravel mechanism of rare, early phenomenon that can affect human development
USU researchers develop new primer that improves studies into arsenic contamination

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Diagnosing infections through molecules in patient breath

Over the past couple of decades, the analytical technology and the clinical microbiology insight needed to create a breath test for infections has seen a considerable number of advances and there are now numerous research teams focused on evaluating patient breath as a diagnostic fluid for infectious diseases. Significant challenges still need to be overcome.

Diagnosing infections through molecules in patient breath

Decoding the exposome through breath biomarkers

The human exposome is probably best defined as “everything that is not the genome.” This is a bit tongue in cheek, but basically, the exposome is comprised of all of the chemicals in your body from the environment, food, consumer products, their metabolites, the endogenous “housekeeping” chemicals, the cellular wastes from energy production, as well as all of the messenger compounds and life supporting chemicals.

Decoding the exposome through breath biomarkers

Listening technique for cochlear implant users in noisy situations

The listening tactic that we investigated is the idea that if you turn your head away from the person that you're talking to, rather than directly facing them, that it would help you to understand what they're saying a little better. At the same time as still looking at them, of course, because you need to be able to lip read.

Listening technique for cochlear implant users in noisy situations

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Australian scientists discover genetic clues for degenerative eye disease that leads to blindness