Study suggests new strategy for treating Alzheimer's disease

February 28, 2017 at 7:08 PM

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is one of the most common form of dementia. In search for new drugs for AD, the research team, led by Professor Mi Hee Lim of Natural Science at UNIST has developed a metal-based substance that works like a pair of genetic scissors to cut out amyloid-β (Aβ), the hallmark protein of AD.

The study has been featured on the cover of the January 2017 issue of the Journal of the American Chemical Society (JACS) and has been also selected as a JACS Spotlight article.

Alzheimer's disease is the sixth leading cause of death among in older adults. The exact causes of Alzheimer's disease are still unknown, but several factors are presumed to be causative agents. Among these, the aggregation of amyloid-β peptide (Aβ) has been implicated as a contributor to the formation of neuritic plaques, which are pathological hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease (AD).

As therapeutics for AD, Professor Lim suggested a strategy that uses matal-based complexes for reducing the toxicity of the amyloid beta (Aβ). Althought various metal complexs have been suggested as therapeutics for AD, none of them work effectively in vivo.

Related Stories

The research team has found that they can hydrolyze amyloid-beta proteins using a crystal structure, called tetra-N methylated cyclam (TMC). Hydrolysis is the process that uses water molecules to split other molecules apart. The metal-mediated TMC structure uses the external water and cut off the binding of amyloid-beta protein effectively.

In this study, the following four metals (cobalt, nickel, copper and zinc) were placed at the center of the TMC structure. When the double-layered cobalt was added to the center, the hydrolysis activity was at the highest.

The research team reported that the cobalt-based metal complex (Co(II)(TMC)) had the potential to penetrate the blood brain barrier and the hydrolysis activity for nonamyloid protein was low. Moreover, the effects of this substance on the toxicity of amyloid-beta protein were also observed in living cell experiments.

"This material has a high therapeutic potential in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease as it can penetrate the brain-vascular barrier and directly interact with the amyloid-beta protein in the brain," says Professor Lim.

This study has also attracted attention by the editor of the Journal of the American Chemical Society. "Not only do they develop new materials, but they have been able to propose details of the working principles and experiments that support them," according to the editor.

"As a scientist, this is such a great honor to know that our recent publication in JACS was highlighted in JACS Spotlights," says Professor Lim. "This means that our research has not only been recognized as an important research, but also has caused a stir in academia."

Source:

http://news.unist.ac.kr/new-approach-to-treating-alzheimers-disease/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Scientists establish ‘tipping point’ molecular link between blood sugar and Alzheimer's disease
Study opens door to new opportunities for preventing and treating Alzheimer's disease
New study to learn about risk factors for Alzheimer's disease in older Latino adults
Study to test impact of diet on Alzheimer's disease and other dementias
Glucose deprivation in the brain triggers onset of cognitive decline, research shows
Concussions accelerate Alzheimer's disease-related brain atrophy and cognitive decline, research finds
Marginal deficiency of vitamin A in fetus or newborns may lead to Alzheimer's disease in later life
Hormone therapy may not protect women from Alzheimer's disease, new study shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Diagnosing infections through molecules in patient breath

Over the past couple of decades, the analytical technology and the clinical microbiology insight needed to create a breath test for infections has seen a considerable number of advances and there are now numerous research teams focused on evaluating patient breath as a diagnostic fluid for infectious diseases. Significant challenges still need to be overcome.

Diagnosing infections through molecules in patient breath

Decoding the exposome through breath biomarkers

The human exposome is probably best defined as “everything that is not the genome.” This is a bit tongue in cheek, but basically, the exposome is comprised of all of the chemicals in your body from the environment, food, consumer products, their metabolites, the endogenous “housekeeping” chemicals, the cellular wastes from energy production, as well as all of the messenger compounds and life supporting chemicals.

Decoding the exposome through breath biomarkers

Listening technique for cochlear implant users in noisy situations

The listening tactic that we investigated is the idea that if you turn your head away from the person that you're talking to, rather than directly facing them, that it would help you to understand what they're saying a little better. At the same time as still looking at them, of course, because you need to be able to lip read.

Listening technique for cochlear implant users in noisy situations

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists identify how imbalance of calcium in mitochondria may contribute to Alzheimer's disease