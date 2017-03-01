New London Major Early-Phase Contract Research Center Opened on Rare Disease Day

Richmond Pharmacology, one of the UK’s leading early-phase contract research organisations, have today opened their new research facility in London Bridge – at the site formerly known as the Guy’s Drug Research Unit. The move is a significant boost to the UK’s efforts to continue to grow as a global hub for Life Sciences, an area of strategic importance outlined in the Government’s recent industrial strategy.

With Richmond having already conducted over 300 studies in London since their establishment in 2001, the new facility will provide a central London base for Richmond Pharmacology’s further research utilizing their enhanced capabilities in delivering world-leading, early-phase clinical trials. The location is on the doorstep of several world renowned teaching hospitals which will further enhance Richmond’s established collaboration with London’s leading university and teaching hospitals.

Richmond Pharmacology specialize in conducting complex and cutting edge trials which are highly respected by the pharmaceutical industry and regulatory authorities responsible for licensing medicines worldwide, often in crucial disease areas such as oncology and amyloidosis. Overall the company conducts approximately 10% of all Phase I studies performed in the UK and 1 in every 100 studies worldwide.

Richmond’s decision to expand their London research footprint was driven by:

A need to expand their database of more than 200,000 healthy and patient volunteers to promote their well-established model of recruitment under one roof for trials that would be typically be carried out in multiple centers.

London offers access to a large and diverse population to ensure effective patient recruitment in these trials

Their work is strengthened through the invaluable access it has to the plethora of top universities and clinicians based in London – helping to achieve the greatest developments and innovation in research in the UK

They fully support the Government’s ambition for London to be viewed as the global hub for Life Sciences, and are committed to continuing to work in the capital long-term to help make this a reality

Richmond Pharmacology’s experience in delivering standardized trial logistics and patient management by a dedicated study team reduces costs for partners whilst ensuring they produce the highest quality of data to uniform standards. As an indication of Richmond Pharmacology’s high standards, a 2014 poll of 217 clinical trial volunteers showed that over 90% were happy to continue their relationship with Richmond.

The opening of our new research facility, at what was formerly known as the Guy’s Drug Research Unit, is an exciting addition to our research capability, and will help us to provide the best possible support for our clients in their drive to increase the effectiveness and cost efficiency of developing new drugs and taking them to market. “The new facility will enable Richmond to apply the most up to date research techniques for ground-breaking research projects and crucially, at scale – something we think will be highly attractive to our clients in the UK and around the world.” Dr Jorg Taubel, CEO of Richmond Pharmacology.

Clinical trials are an essential part of the process to bring new healthcare products to patients. London and the UK offers an ideal location for clinical studies. London with 8.3 million NHS patients, a third of which were born overseas, provides an excellent platform for clinical research organisations like Richmond Pharmacology.” Sarah Haywood, Chief Executive Officer of Med City UK.

Case Study: Rare Diseases Research

Richmond conducted a clinical research trial on an investigational drug for patients with heart failure. This clinical trial was delivered in conjunction with the National Amyloidosis Centre (NAC) at London’s Royal Free Hospital – who have more patients than they are typically able to enrol in just one study.

Utilising Richmond’s clinical trials platform to do the bulk of the associated work, the NAC was able to offer more patients the opportunity to participate in a study that they may otherwise not have had access to.

The Study: