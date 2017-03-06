New study shows that BMI has no impact on meniscus repair surgery

March 6, 2017 at 12:31 PM

Meniscal repairs are one of the most common orthopedic surgeries in the U.S., but about 15 percent of them fail, requiring the patient to undergo a second surgery. Many have assumed that an increased body mass index (BMI) is a good predictor of whether a meniscal repair will fail, since more weight translates to more pressure on the knee joint.

However, a new study from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center shows that BMI has no effect on whether or not meniscus repair surgery will fail.

"This tells us that surgeons should not consider weight as a factor when deciding if a patient is a good candidate for meniscal repair surgery," Dr. David Flanigan, lead author of the study and orthopedic surgeon at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, said. "If a meniscus is repairable and surgery is appropriate for that patient, you can do the surgery and they would have the same success as someone who is not as heavy."

Related Stories

The study, published in The Journal of Knee Surgery, followed 410 patients who underwent meniscal repair surgery from 2006 to 2012. The results showed there was no significant difference in the rate of failures in those with a normal BMI (less than 25) and those with an elevated BMI of 25 or higher.

Ninety percent of patients who were monitored had BMIs under 35, so it's unclear whether more severe obesity contributes to meniscal repair failure, but the study did prove that an increase BMI of 25 to 35 made no difference in whether the repair remained intact.

Surgeons often use risk factors like weight, activity level, type of meniscus tear and stability of the knee to determine which type of surgery to perform on a patient with a torn meniscus. If there is a good chance of the repair failing, the surgeon may opt to do a meniscectomy, a removal of part or all of the meniscus, which often leaves the patient with a less stable knee that is unable to withstand much activity and can lead to joint degradation.

Flanigan said research shows that repairing the meniscus whenever possible, as opposed to removing it, actually prevents knee issues in the future.

"That structure is so vital to the knee and provides a cushion to the joint," Flanigan said. "Repairing it can prevent some of the arthritic changes from progressing in the knee. So if a meniscus is repairable, I'm very aggressive to perform that procedure."

Source:

https://wexnermedical.osu.edu/mediaroom/pressreleaselisting/meniscusrepairbmi

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Quadricep strength, speed of force production linked to physical function in knee OA patients
Medtronic launches new Signia Stapling System that provides real-time feedback during surgery
Product to assist bone formation in spinal fusion surgery released by DePuy Synthes
World traveler resumes active lifestyle after partial knee replacement surgery
Touch Surgery partners with DAQRI to launch new surgical training platform
A positive announcement for DePuy Synthes’ ATTUNE® Knee System
Review identifies treatment methods to reduce complications in TKR patients with obesity
New data shows positive results for DePuy Synthes ATTUNE Knee System

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Losing Energy vs. Losing Samples, Trade-offs in Sample Storage

The global biopreservation market was valued at $2 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $3.7B US by 2020. Z-SC1 is operating in the biopreservation equipment segment of this market, especially dealing with mechanical freezers.

Losing Energy vs. Losing Samples, Trade-offs in Sample Storage

Benefits of compact MRI

The kind of research I'm interested in is a technique called diffusion MRI and this technique is sensitive to the microstructure of the tissue. Particular clinical applications that it is used for are cancer and looking at neurodegenerative diseases.

Benefits of compact MRI

Advances in optogenetics

Optogenetics is a way of introducing information into the brain using light, it targets specific cells or connections across the brain. It is fast, like brain signaling, and helps you communicate with neural circuitry in a language more similar to what is normally used within the brain.

Advances in optogenetics

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
First-in-human study of cell bandage for common sporting knee injury shows promising results