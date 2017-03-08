Component of cannabis may help alleviate anxiety-related and substance abuse disorders

March 8, 2017 at 8:23 AM

Cannabidiol, a major component of cannabis or marijuana, appears to have effects on emotion and emotional memory, which could be helpful for treating anxiety-related and substance abuse disorders.

A recent review highlights the results of studies that have investigated cannabidiol's effects on various fear and drug memory processes.

"Cannabis is best known for the 'high' caused by the chemical Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) but it contains many other chemicals with potential medicinal properties, including cannabidiol," said Dr. Carl Stevenson, senior author of the British Journal of Pharmacology review. "This chemical isn't linked to the cannabis 'high' and is safe for people to use, so it might be helpful for alleviating certain symptoms of these disorders without having unwanted side effects of cannabis."

Source:

http://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/british-journal-pharmacology/component-marijuana-may-help-treat-anxiety-and-substance-

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Early predictors of anxiety and depression may be evident in the brain at birth, study suggests
Newly discovered gene variants increase risk of anxiety disorders
Lung cancer patients who experience anxiety and depression more likely to die sooner, study reveals
Clinical study finds evidence that mindfulness meditation training combats anxiety
TSRI scientists describe how key molecules in the brain work together to trigger intense anxiety
UAB researchers discover novel underlying mechanism involved in anxiety disorders, PTSD
Anxiety linked to severe quality-of-life impairment in postmenopausal women
Study finds moderate or severe signs of depression and anxiety among hospice caregivers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Losing Energy vs. Losing Samples, Trade-offs in Sample Storage

The global biopreservation market was valued at $2 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $3.7B US by 2020. Z-SC1 is operating in the biopreservation equipment segment of this market, especially dealing with mechanical freezers.

Losing Energy vs. Losing Samples, Trade-offs in Sample Storage

Benefits of compact MRI

The kind of research I'm interested in is a technique called diffusion MRI and this technique is sensitive to the microstructure of the tissue. Particular clinical applications that it is used for are cancer and looking at neurodegenerative diseases.

Benefits of compact MRI

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Athletes’ anxiety over illness symptoms could increase injury risk