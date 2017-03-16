Instrument from Postnova represents broadest range of angles available in a commercial light scattering detector

March 16, 2017 at 2:10 PM

Postnova Analytics PN3621 MALS detector sets a new standard for sensitive, precise and flexible Multi-Angle Light Scattering detection for Size Exclusion Chromatography (SEC) and Field Flow Fractionation (FFF) systems.

The detector simultaneously measures the intensity of scattering at 21 angles which enables the precise calculation of the absolute molecular weight of proteins, natural and synthetic polymers, and also molecular size expressed as the radius of gyration, Rg.

Incorporating the broadest range of working angles (7° - 164°) in a commercially available light scattering detector the Postnova PN3621 MALS ensures unmatched precision in molecular weight and particle size determination. Employing 21 angles of light scattering detection allows the PN3621 to achieve better results, especially with complex or high molar mass polymers, particles and protein aggregates.

Related Stories

The precision of molar mass and particle size determination is not only dependent on the total number of angles available, but also on the number of low detection angles which can be used for calculation. Angles below 35° are crucial for precise molar mass and size determination of branched polymers, high molar mass macromolecules, protein aggregates and particles. The Postnova PN3621 MALS offers a complete set of stable and sensitive low angle detectors at 7°, 12°, 20° and 28°. This high sensitivity means detecting even small peptides at low concentrations is not a problem.

The Postnova PN3621 MALS safeguards your large and potentially fragile protein aggregates, high molar mass macromolecules and particles by incorporating a vertical ‘clean by design’ flow cell where the sample can easily pass through without any alteration. For maximum flexibility the Postnova PN3621 MALS allows you to read-in up to 3 external analogue signals.

A single software platform is available for the PN3621 MALS and the full suite of Postnova SEC/FFF detectors (RI, UV, Viscometer, DLS, ICP-MS). The PN3621 is very compact and lightweight saving valuable laboratory space and enabling you to easily transport and use the detector in different locations.

Source:

POSTNOVA

Posted in: Business / Finance | Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Postnova reports advances in analysis of plasma proteins using AF4-ICP-MS system

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Centrifugal concentrators for biological applications

In life science labs around the world the task of concentration of a solute in a solution is commonly achieved using evaporator technology. Such technologies are also widely used in the concentration of pharmaceutical / natural product preparations using an extraction, precipitation and drying of the crude active agent protocol.

Centrifugal concentrators for biological applications

Bacterial cell counting and sizing using the Multisizer

Two application areas seeing a major surge for the Multisizer are in environmental research and for optimization of recombinant protein expression in the lab. An example of the former is work published last year by researchers at the University of Aalborg in Denmark. They used the Multisizer 4e instrument to count and size pathogenic E. coli and to study the ability of another environmental organism D. magna to reduce this pathogenic E. coli strain in the environment.

Bacterial cell counting and sizing using the Multisizer

Evolution of immuno-oncology

Immuno-oncology did not exist four years ago, it's a term coined by Dr. Axel Hoos, Head of the newly defined immuno-oncology department at GSK. He is also Senior Vice President Therapeutic Area (TA) and Head for Oncology R&D. Previously, it was referred to as cancer immunotherapy, but now it is called immuno-oncology (IO).

Evolution of immuno-oncology
Advertisement

Latest Life Sciences News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New Postnova Analytics office opens in UK