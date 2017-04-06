ISCT honors Dr. Adrian Gee with career achievement award

The International Society for Cellular Therapy (ISCT), the global society of clinicians, researchers, regulatory specialists, technologists and industry partners in the cell therapy sector, today announces that Dr. Adrian Gee, Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics at the Baylor College of Medicine in Texas, US, and Director of the Clinical Applications Laboratory at the Center for Cell and Gene Therapy, is to be awarded the 2017 ‘ISCT Career Achievement Award in Cellular Therapy’. Dr. Gee will receive the award at the ISCT 2017 Annual Meeting in London, May 3-6, as part of the Society’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

The 2017 annual award was drawn from a shortlist of eight nominees proposed from the 1,300 international members of ISCT based in over 50 countries. The final decision was made by the ISCT Awards Committee, comprising eight international senior figures across the cell therapy sector.

“The work and achievements of Dr Gee are ingrained in the fabric of the entire cell therapy industry. This includes founding the society that became ISCT. He authored what is considered today a definitive guide to the field – ‘Cell Therapy: cGMP Facilities and Manufacture’. His opinion is still sought by everyone in the sector, up to and including regulators such as the FDA,” said Catherine Bollard, President, ISCT. “The award selection panel recognized that Dr. Gee has had a tireless career of achievement in every aspect of the cell therapy sector, building and running one of the world’s largest academic cGMP facilities that has produced viral vectors and engineered cells for thousands of patients all over the world. At the same time he has published high impact papers on almost every aspect of cellular therapy. It has also been noted by the Awards Committee that he voluntarily mentored members of the cell therapy industry throughout his career. His contribution to the cell therapy industry has been vital, and ISCT, at its own landmark 25th anniversary, is thrilled to recognise his achievements as an educator, scientist and researcher with this award.”

Dr. Gee was one of three founding members of ISCT, originally named the International Society of Hematotherapy and Graft Engineering (ISHAGE) in 1991. He was instrumental in growing the Society in its first eight years.

Dr. Gee has authored or co-authored 157 articles in refereed journals and 43 books, in addition to contributing to 100 other papers. He has selflessly served on over 35 boards and committees for charities, publications, academic institutions, advisory groups and research organizations since 1984. Ten international societies owe a debt to Dr. Gee as he has either founded the organization or been invited to sit on their Board of Directors. He has received 13 international awards in nearly 45 years, served as a consultant for 15 organizations, advised numerous industry organizations, and presented at leading industry and academic conferences for over 30 years.