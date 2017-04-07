Researchers study benefits of vitamin B12 in Marmite

April 7, 2017 at 5:03 AM

New study shows that Marmite may boost brain power and could even help fight off dementia.

Researchers from York University said that the high concentration of vitamin B12 in the savoury spread increases levels of GABA chemicals in the brain, which are thought to protect against neurological disorders, including Alzheimer’s, epilepsy, and depression.

Vitamin B12 is specifically known for its role in producing healthy amounts of red blood cells required to deliver oxygen to the body's cells and tissues. B12 has been proven to help reduce tiredness and fatigue as well as aiding concentration and memory.

Related Stories

Vitamin B12 is also notoriously difficult to absorb by the gut, and deficiencies in it have been linked to a host of neurological disorders.

However, if you prefer to not to take a daily spoon-full of the nation’s most divisive spread, health pioneers BetterYou are on hand to help with their Vitamin B12 Boost Oral Spray.

Just four sprays of the innovative formula provides a daily dose of 1,200 mg of vital B12, offering convenience and guaranteed absorption, which traditional tablets or capsules simply can’t.

Research by Cardiff University found that B12 supplementation was vastly improved if sprayed onto the inner cheek. The results are significant because, as only one per cent of B12 is retained from diet alone, they show for the first time how quickly vitamin B12 is absorbed by the body via the rich system of veins within the mouth, particularly the inner cheek.

Andrew Thomas, founder and managing director at BetterYou, said:

B12 is a vital nutrient and by taking it orally in spray form ensures that the vitamin is absorbed directly into the bloodstream. This delivery mechanism benefits from the super absorbent soft tissue of the mucosal membrane within the mouth and the proximity of a rich vascular system."

“Our daily required intake for health maintenance is relatively small, however few foods catch rich sources (red meats and offal are major sources) and more restricted diets omit these. In addition, B12 is a very difficult vitamin to absorb and our digestive efficiency is reducing rapidly.

“Supplementation is becoming more of a necessity for us and using a spray in the mouth bypasses the digestive system, ensuring optimal absorption.”

Source:

BetterYou

Posted in: Business / Finance | Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement
Read in:
English简体中文

Suggested Reading

Nutritionist Sally Wisbey provides 7 tips for choosing right supplement
Oral sprays, topical methods can be easier option to guarantee vitamin and mineral absorption, says expert
Vitamin B12 supplementation could offer protection against impacts of air pollution
Study finds link between vitamin D levels and severity of malabsorption issues
BetterYou magnesium can raise cellular mineral levels faster than traditional tablets
Oral tumeric spray by BetterYou honored at the Natural and Organic Awards 2017
Vitamin D supplements encouraged to eliminate deficiencies in new borns
Simple oral vitamin D spray could help extend lifespan

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Are we sleeping less than we used to?

There's no solid evidence that we sleep fewer hours today than we ever did, this is something I have gone into large amounts of detail in my book, in my published papers and at a recent meeting at the Royal Society of Medicine.

Are we sleeping less than we used to?

Pharmaceuticalization of today’s sleep

The pharmaceuticalisation of sleep, put simply, refers to the ways in which sleep becomes a site for manipulation or augmentation through pharmaceutical use. There are different ways in which sleep can be pharmaceuticalised – for example we can use pharmaceuticals to induce sleep, to consolidate broken sleep, or to prevent or delay sleep.

Pharmaceuticalization of today’s sleep

Fighting colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer is a combined term to describe the malignant tumors that occur in the large intestine; the colon being the upper part of the large intestine and the rectum being the lowest part of the large intestine.

Fighting colorectal cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
High quality magnesium supplement could put an end to restless nights for entire family