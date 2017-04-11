Antimicrobial protein reduces creamy white lesions linked to oral thrush in mouse models

April 11, 2017 at 1:00 PM

An antimicrobial protein caused a dramatic reduction in the creamy white lesions associated with oral thrush in a preclinical study, report microbiologists with McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth). Findings appeared in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Oral thrush is a fungal infection of the mouth and throat that affects millions worldwide. Babies, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are particularly susceptible.

"The long-term vision is to develop a new antifungal drug that takes a different approach to treating oral thrush," said Danielle Garsin, Ph.D., the study's co-principal investigator and an associate professor of microbiology and molecular genetics at McGovern Medical School.

Garsin and her collaborator, Michael Lorenz, Ph.D., tested the effectiveness of the antimicrobial protein (EntV) in a mouse model of oral thrush. "The animals who were treated with the protein had far fewer symptoms than the control animals," said Lorenz, a professor of microbiology and molecular genetics at McGovern Medical School.

Because this particular type of fungus - Candida albicans- can develop resistance to medications over time, there is always going to be a need for new antifungals, Lorenz said.

"While thrush is normally not a major problem for patients with normal immune systems, it can be particularly severe and difficult to treat in immunocompromised patients who have been exposed to multiple antifungals and can develop resistant strains of yeast," said Luis Ostrosky-Zeichner, M.D., director of the Laboratory of Mycology Research, professor of infectious diseases and vice-chair of medicine at McGovern Medical School.

Related Stories

"Furthermore, development of new antifungals is encouraging in the face of emerging multidrug-resistant yeasts like Candida auris," said Ostrosky, who is medical director of epidemiology for Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.

Traditional antifungals stop Candida albicans from growing, but do not kill it, which leads to the rise of drug resistance. In contrast, the EntV protein appears to block the ability of Candida to cause disease but does not affect its growth. "The thought is that a treatment that just blocks virulence reduces the incentive for the microbe to evolve drug resistance. That's one of several things that is different about our strategy," Lorenz said.

Post-graduate doctoral student Carrie Graham, M.S., the study's lead author, said EntV blocks the biofilm development that allows the fungus to grow in a complex community on the tongue and walls of the mouth and increases resistance to traditional antifungal drugs.

EntV is a protein made by Enterococcus faecalis, a bacterium found in the gastrointestinal tract.

"In an earlier test where we combined Candida albicans and Enterococcus faecalis, we thought they would make each other more virulent. Instead, they actually reduced the other's virulence," Garsin said.

Lorenz said the next step in the research will be to learn more about the molecular mechanisms by which EntV inactivates Candida. "We are also testing whether EntV will work against other types of fungal infections," he said.

Source:

https://www.uth.edu/media/story.htm?id=d1fb4919-f96e-4a7f-b4cd-4cabbe1ce928

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers map key Zika virus protein to accelerate search for cure
Researchers solve medical mystery through genetics
Researchers discover small protein essential for formation of skeletal muscle
Scientists solve structure of protein crucial to reproduction and spread of Zika virus
Researchers use stem cells to model different genetic scenarios that underlie neurologic disease
Immunologists discover how rescue proteins delay ‘executioner’ machinery that kills damaged cells
Scientists discover protein that helps provide better vaccination response
Shutting down key protein could slow or prevent Alzheimer’s disease, study shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s

The fundamental problem is that the symptoms are very similar, or at least some are. Taking your example of IBS – this is characterised by abdominal pain, plus sometimes diarrhoea or constipation. Yet these are key symptoms of abdominal cancer!

Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s

Genomic analysis technologies: past, present and future

Illumina was founded in 1998. It was based on technology invented by Dr. David Walt that was licensed from Tufts University and formed the basis of our microarray business. The fundamental invention was a unique way to put beads in wells that were created on fiber optic bundles, with the beads being imaged through the fibers.

Genomic analysis technologies: past, present and future

Using nanodiamonds to see smaller

Many of the most fundamental, life governing biological processes take place at size and time scales that remain invisible with current imaging technologies. Understanding how the molecules that underlie these processes move, interact and change could pave the way for new treatments, cures and the development of novel drug therapies.

Using nanodiamonds to see smaller

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New finding on key protein opens door to potential therapies for chronic illnesses