U.S. Preventive Services Task Force supports Prostate Cancer Screening in men aged 55–69

April 12, 2017 at 8:29 AM

The Men's Health Network (MHN) is positive on the most recent recommendations of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF). The task force states that the choice of whether to be screened or not for prostate cancer depends on the men. The draft recommendation is open for public comment and is yet to be finalized.

The Task Force is an independent, government-supported volunteer group of experts from the nation in the field of prevention and evidence-based medicine. Their advice influence both physicians and insurance coverage (both public and private insurance)—as the Affordable Care Act covers preventive screenings rated as A or B.

In 2012, the group did not support the usage of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) to test for the early detection of prostate cancer. As an improvement to that decision, now “C” draft recommends healthcare practitioners to inform men in the age group of 55–69 about the benefits and risks of the testing, and offers this service selectively based on professional opinions and individualized patient decisions.

MHN considers that the recent findings will give confidence to more men to discuss prostate cancer screening with their healthcare providers.

Ana Fadich, Vice President of MHN, said that they are aware that the need for screening is greater in some men than others and believes that the latest recommendation will persuade all men to take a more dynamic part in their health and wellbeing. He is optimistic about the acknowledgment that the decision of the individuals is vital for important screenings and beneficial results and suggested that all men at 40 should talk with their clinicians about baseline prostate cancer screening, or even earlier, if they prefer.

Men with a family track record of prostate cancer, of African-American descent, and individuals exposed to defoliants such as Agent Orange are at a higher risk of prostate cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, the most common cancer in men is prostate cancer, with more than 160,000 new cases and above 26,000 deaths reported every year.

"As a society, we have taken prostate cancer too lightly for far too long. As the second leading cancer killer of men, it occupies a niche among diseases that closely parallel breast cancer among women both in terms of incidence and death rates in their respective populations," said Dr. Jean Bonhomme, a physician, board member of MHN, and founder of the National Black Men's Health Network. "Every man should be given the opportunity to consider screening, especially those at higher than average risk owing to race, family history, or other factors."

Dr. Ramon Perez, a urologist and advisor to MHN commented that Hispanic men may not have contact with adequate healthcare systems, which is the main issue to take care of problems that are epidemic in nature. The significance of PSA testing is to establish such a contact between men and the healthcare system.

Darrell Sabbs, legislative affairs and community benefit manager for Phoebe Putney Health Systems suggested that, community outreach programs that serve high-risk groups should assist communication between members and clinicians, as in most cases these groups neither access the healthcare system nor have a talk with healthcare providers about PSA examination.

James Morning, advisor to MHN, Vietnam veteran, and a prostate cancer survivor stressed the necessity in men, African-American men in particular, for a full screening, as many men are diagnosed in the later stage of prostate cancer as their screenings were not regular. He said the more men talk with their clinicians the better, as they will gain more knowledge and make decisions about their health.

Sources:
  1. https://www.uspreventiveservicestaskforce.org/Announcements/News/Item/public-comment-on-draft-recommendation-statement-screening-for-prostate-cancer
  2. http://www.marketwired.com/press-release/mens-health-network-encouraged-latest-prostate-cancer-screening-recommendation-from-2209107.htm
  3. https://www.cancer.org/cancer/cancer-causes/agent-orange-and-cancer.html

