Parents face difficulty in choosing right allergy medication for their kids

April 17, 2017

Tulips, songbirds and itchy little eyes – all are sure signs of spring.

As allergy season kicks into high gear, many parents are likely searching for over-the-counter medications to help relieve children of symptoms like sneezing, coughing and congestion.

But dosing, labeling and a seemingly endless range of allergy medication options can make picking the right medicine a complicated task for some parents, suggests today's report from the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health.

"Parents often face an overwhelming selection of allergy medicine without clear guidelines on how to choose the right one for their child," says poll co-director and pediatrician Gary Freed, M.D., M.P.H.

"Some parents may be picking allergy medication based on their interpretation of different advice they've heard, which may not always be accurate."

The Mott poll report is based on responses from a national sample of 1,066 parents of children ages 6-12 who were asked about experiences with giving children over-the-counter allergy medicines. Over half had given allergy medicine to their school-aged child in the past year.

Related Stories

The majority of parents (85 percent) who gave children allergy medicine used medication they already had in the house, with one in five (18 percent) not checking the expiration date first.

"While outdated medicines are unlikely to be dangerous, they may have lost some of their effectiveness," Freed says.

Most parents used allergy medicines labeled for children, but one in seven (15 percent) have given their child over-the-counter allergy medicine labeled for adults. A third of those using adult medications gave their child the dose recommended for adults while two-thirds gave a partial adult dose.

Adult medicines often contain the same ingredients as those packaged specifically for kids but do not always have pediatric dosing instructions.

"If taken as directed, over-the-counter allergy medicines are safe and effective for children, but parents should be very careful to give their child the correct dose. Doses greater than recommended for children can result in more severe side effects," Freed says.

Freed advises parents to read the ingredients on the box to help them shop for the best priced option that fits their child's needs. A good rule of thumb is to match a child's symptoms to the medicine included in the product. For example, antihistamines can help with runny nose and itchy eyes while decongestants help with a stuffy nose.

Doctors are parents' top source for advice about allergy medicine (61 percent) but almost a third of parents (32 percent) say they turn to a friend or family member and 38 percent ask a pharmacist. Overall, 21 percent of parents report that it is hard to figure out the right dose of allergy medicine for their child.

"If parents are unsure how to navigate allergy medication choices, they should always check with their child's health care provider," Freed says.

Source:

http://med.umich.edu/

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research finds diagnostic tests to be less accurate for children with impaired kidney function
Urinary biomarkers may help identify OSA in children with Down syndrome
International survey reveals 16% of children in pediatric ICUs have acute neurological conditions
Research suggests using combined OGTT and HbA1C tests to screen children at high risk of diabetes
Protocol violations in reduced radiotherapy lead to worse outcomes in children with brain tumors
Silk garments unlikely to provide benefit for children with eczema
Vitamin D deficiency linked to early markers of cardiovascular disease in overweight, obese children
Low and high birth weights linked to severity of liver disease in children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Developmental Split-Brain syndrome discovery

Our group describes a new entity, which we refer to as “Developmental Split-Brain syndrome” which we discovered affected four individuals from three unrelated families. All affected individuals showed disruption of communicating tracts between the right and left side of the brain which meant that there is lack of coordination and communication between the two sides of the brain.

Developmental Split-Brain syndrome discovery

Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s

The fundamental problem is that the symptoms are very similar, or at least some are. Taking your example of IBS – this is characterised by abdominal pain, plus sometimes diarrhoea or constipation. Yet these are key symptoms of abdominal cancer!

Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s

Genomic analysis technologies: past, present and future

Illumina was founded in 1998. It was based on technology invented by Dr. David Walt that was licensed from Tufts University and formed the basis of our microarray business. The fundamental invention was a unique way to put beads in wells that were created on fiber optic bundles, with the beads being imaged through the fibers.

Genomic analysis technologies: past, present and future

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Pet exposure may lower risks of allergy and obesity in children