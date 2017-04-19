Strawberry extract can inhibit spread of breast cancer cells, mice study shows

April 19, 2017

A study by European and Latin American researchers has shown that strawberry extract can inhibit the spread of laboratory-grown breast cancer cells, even when they are inoculated in female mice to induce tumors. However, the scientists do point out that these results from animal testing can not be extrapolated to humans.

Past investigations have shown that the ingestion of 500 g of strawberries (between 10 and 15 strawberries) per day offers antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits and reduces blood cholesterol levels. Now, a new study published in the open-access journal 'Scientific Reports' presents promising results on the potential positive effects of the fruit to prevent or treat breast cancer.

"We have shown for the first time that strawberry extract, rich in phenolic compounds, inhibits the proliferation of breast cancer cells in in vitro and in vivo models," SINC was told by Maurizio Battino, co-author of the paper and a principal investigator at the Marche Polytechnic University (Italy) and the European University of the Atlantic in Santander (Spain).

The in vitro model used cells from the highly aggressive, invasive A17 tumor cell line; these were treated with different concentrations (between 0.5 and 5 mg/ml) of extract of the Alba variety of strawberry, for periods of 24, 48 and 72 hours. The results demonstrated that this decreased cell viability (dependent on dosage and time), blocked the cycle leading to cell division and inhibited migration.

It was also shown that strawberry extract reduced the expression of several genes involved in the processes of invasion and metastasis, such as Csf1, Mcam, Nr4a3 and Set. The extract simultaneously stimulated expression of the gene Htatip2, which is thought to suppress metastasis to the lymphatic ganglion in breast cancer patients.

The in vivo model used female laboratory mice, which at one month of age were divided into two groups: one was given a standard diet, while the other group was given an enriched diet, 15% of which was strawberry extract. Another month later, all the mice were injected with A17 breast cancer cells.

Related Stories

The tumors were monitored twice weekly by palpation. After 5 weeks, the tumors were extracted and analysed to evaluate their weight and volume.

Significant reduction in tumor volume.

The data collected in the study also signalled that supplementing diet with strawberry extract had served to stop the propagation of cancer cells to adjacent healthy tissue. "We also saw a significant reduction in the weight and volume of the tumor," Battino stresses.

Despite the positive results of the study, in which researchers from the University of the Americas (Ecuador) and the International Iberoamerican University (Mexico) also participated, the researcher emphasizes that the information from this and other studies using animal models can not be extrapolated to humans.

"The majority of diseases, including cancer, are complex," he explains, "and involve complex interactions between cellular and molecular systems that determine the development of the disease. These results are without a doubt valid for understanding potential effects of strawberries on breast cancer and the molecular mechanisms involved, but they must be complemented with clinical and epidemiological studies to verify whether humans experience the same positive effects as we have observed in mice."

The authors also point out that the concentration of phenolic compounds (thought to be responsible for the beneficial health effects) can vary greatly between varieties of strawberry, although they do not hesitate to reiterate the protection against cancer of a healthy lifestyle characterized, among other things, by a balanced diet with plenty of fruit and vegetables, including strawberries.

Source:

http://www.agenciasinc.es/en/News/Study-on-mice-demonstrates-the-action-of-strawberries-against-breast-cancer

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

UTHealth researchers identify less invasive way to screen for colorectal cancer
Scientists discover promising target to treat highly aggressive brain tumor in infants
Differences found in cancer occurrence within African and US born blacks
Nanoparticle-programmed immune cells can slow progression of leukemia in mouse model
Study explains how genetic mutations linked to telomere capping complex contribute to cancers
U.S. Preventive Services Task Force supports Prostate Cancer Screening in men aged 55–69
Researchers uncover critical pathway that helps pancreatic cancer cells turn off immune system
Combined treatment regimen shows early promise in eliminating metastatic prostate cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Addressing unmet needs in prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is the second most diagnosed cancer globally with over a million men diagnosed worldwide. We are fortunate in that better diagnostic techniques and better awareness means that men are often being diagnosed earlier, which gives them a better chance of being cured.

Addressing unmet needs in prostate cancer

Developmental Split-Brain syndrome discovery

Our group describes a new entity, which we refer to as “Developmental Split-Brain syndrome” which we discovered affected four individuals from three unrelated families. All affected individuals showed disruption of communicating tracts between the right and left side of the brain which meant that there is lack of coordination and communication between the two sides of the brain.

Developmental Split-Brain syndrome discovery

Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s

The fundamental problem is that the symptoms are very similar, or at least some are. Taking your example of IBS – this is characterised by abdominal pain, plus sometimes diarrhoea or constipation. Yet these are key symptoms of abdominal cancer!

Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Hypertension linked to better outcomes for subset of ovarian cancer patients