Experimental mobile app may revolutionize future of mental health monitoring, study shows

April 21, 2017

Researchers found that an experimental mobile app from Posit Science can monitor mental health in ways that are both comparable and superior to current methods, according to a study just published.

Mental health professionals currently tend to rely on having patients respond to standard questionnaires with multiple questions asking patients to self-rate and quantify their feelings on a scale or continuum. For example, the PHQ-9 and the GAD-7 are often used to quantify anxiety and depression – two of the most prevalent mental health problems. Such traditional assessments typically are administered infrequently, and rely on patients to remember how they felt at an earlier period of time.

The ubiquity of mobile devices presents an opportunity for frequent self-administration of self-rating assessments. Researchers working at Posit Science developed the 12-question Immediate Mood Scale (IMS) to frequently measure and monitor self-rated mental health. The IMS is deployed on a standard mobile device, and uses icons and simple standardized questions on a regular basis to monitor how a patient feels over time. The IMS includes both anxiety and depression sub-scales.

In a 110-person study, researchers found that results from the IMS highly correlated with results from the widely-used traditional depression and anxiety assessments, the PHQ-9 and GAD-7, and that the IMS was capable of predicting future performance in these measures. In addition, people could complete the IMS more quickly than traditional measures.

Because the IMS is self-administered using a mobile device, users are able to report their mood much more frequently than they would typically using traditional assessments administered by a clinician.

The researchers also reported that the study data showed that people with mild or moderate depression levels have greater variability in their mood than people with minimal or severe depression. Capturing these fluctuations offers new information not available through traditional measures, and could lead to more sensitive early detection of mood disorders.

Related Stories

The study, which published in the Journal for Medical Internet Research mhealth and uhealth, was conducted by researchers at Posit Science in collaboration with researchers at the University of California San Francisco and the University of California Berkeley. The study was funded by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), as part of a larger initiative focused on monitoring and improving the mental health of soldiers.

“This simple study is a major first step forward in revolutionizing how we monitor and address brain health issues,” said Dr. Henry Mahncke, CEO of Posit Science. “It shows we can now harness mobile technology to provide individuals and their healthcare professionals with dynamic information about how people are feeling in real-time, which could open up many new treatments strategies, including earlier interventions.“

“We can imagine a near future in which you carry a brain health monitor on your phone, and in which providers, patients and caregivers can spot trends and early warning signs, and have tools, including training and other resources on that same phone, to intervene far in advance of negative events.”

Posit Science is the leading provider of computerized brain training shown effective in multiple high quality studies. Exercises and assessments in its BrainHQ online platform and app have shown benefits in more than 140 peer-reviewed science and medical journal articles (across varied populations), including significant gains from training as measured by standard assessments of cognition (e.g., speed, attention, memory), standard assessments of quality of life (e.g., mood, confidence, self-rated health), and real world activities (e.g., balance, driving, everyday activities).

This new experimental app designed to monitor mood over time is being deployed in a DARPA-funded study investigating brain activity-based biomarkers for mood disorders, as well as the impact of BrainHQ training. Prior studies in healthy older adults showed a significant positive impact on mood from BrainHQ training.

Source:

https://www.brainhq.com/media/pressreleases/study-revolutionary-app-may-change-how-we-monitor-mental-healt

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

CAMH study measures impact of hospital-wide tobacco-free policy on attitudes and adverse events
Low birth weight babies more likely to experience mental health problems later in life, research finds
Moving into poverty damages children's mental health, study shows
Children exposed to early deprivation could experience mental health problems in early adulthood
Traumatic brain injuries affect the body's stress axis differently in female and male mice, shows research
New project provides blueprint for addressing mental health needs of children in homeless families
Study: Post-deployment screening not effective in reducing mental health disorders in UK Armed Forces personnel
Mothers with history of mental health disorders feel less ready for discharge from NICU, research shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Brown fat in humans: more than previously thought

Brown fat is a tissue well studied in small mammals, where it acts as a heat-producing organ to stay warm in a cold environment. Its unequivocal identification in adult, healthy humans about a decade ago is of major importance due to its immense capacity to convert chemical energy into heat

Brown fat in humans: more than previously thought

Addressing unmet needs in prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is the second most diagnosed cancer globally with over a million men diagnosed worldwide. We are fortunate in that better diagnostic techniques and better awareness means that men are often being diagnosed earlier, which gives them a better chance of being cured.

Addressing unmet needs in prostate cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study highlights impact of mental health services on young people with psychosis