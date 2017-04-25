Brown University researchers develop new multi-reaction catalyst

April 25, 2017

Brown University researchers have developed a new composite catalyst that can perform four separate chemical reactions in sequential order and in one container to produce compounds useful in making a wide range of pharmaceutical products.

"It normally takes multiple catalysts to carry out all of the steps of this reaction," said Chao Yu, a post-doctoral researcher at Brown who co-led the work with graduate student Xuefeng Guo. "But we found a single nanocatalyst that can perform this multistep reaction by itself."

The research, described in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, was a collaboration between the labs of Brown professors Christopher Seto and Shouheng Sun, who are coauthors of the paper.

The work was done, the researchers said, with an eye toward finding ways of making the chemical industry more environmentally sustainable. Multi-reaction catalysts like this one are a step toward that goal.

"If you're running four different reactions separately, then you've got four different steps that require solvents and starting materials, and they each leave behind waste contaminated with byproducts from the reaction," Seto said. "But if you can do it all in one pot, you can use less solvent and reduce waste."

The team made their new catalyst by growing silver-palladium nanoparticles on the surface of nanorods made of oxygen-deficient tungsten-oxide (tungsten-oxide with a few of its oxygen atoms missing). The researchers showed that it could catalyze the series of reactions needed to convert common starting materials formic acid, nitrobenzene and an aldehyde into a benzoxazole, which can be used to make antibacterials, antifungals and NSAID painkillers. The researchers showed that the catalyst could also be used to create another compound, quinazoline, which is used in a variety of anti-cancer drugs.

Related Stories

Experiments showed that the catalyst could perform the four reactions with a nearly quantitative yield -- meaning it produces the maximum possible amount of product for a given amount of starting materials. The reactions were performed at a lower temperature, in a shorter amount of time, and using solvents that are more environmentally friendly than those normally used for these reactions.

"The temperature we used to synthesize this product is around 80 degrees Celsius," Guo said. "Normally the reaction happens around 130 degrees and you need to run the reaction for one or two days. But we can get a similar yield at 80 degrees in eight hours."

The new catalyst also is able to make the benzoxazole compounds using starting materials that are more environmentally benign than those generally used. The reaction chain requires a hydrogen source for its initial step. That source could be pure hydrogen gas, which is difficult to store and transport, or it could be extracted from a chemical compound. A compound called ammonia borane is often used for this purpose, but the new catalyst enables formic acid to be used instead, which is "cheaper, greener and less toxic," Yu said.

And while many catalysts tested in these reactions cannot be used more than once without severely damaging their efficiency, the researchers were able to use the new catalyst up to five times with little drop-off in reaction yield.

Sun says that studies like this one represents an emerging line of research in greener chemistry.

"Normally in catalysis we're doing one reaction at a time, with a different catalyst for each reaction" said Shouheng Sun, a professor of chemistry at Brown. "But there's growing interest in coming up with catalysts that can perform multiple reactions in one pot, and that's what we've done here."

Source:

https://news.brown.edu/articles/2017/04/catalyst

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New approach could make organometallic catalysis applicable for therapy or diagnostics
Research findings show effective way to harness anti-tumor potential of macrophages in cancer therapy
Compound from snail's venom may offer alternative to opioids for pain relief
Designer compound may be effective tool for tackling tau-related disorders
Astaxanthin compound shows ability to activate 'longevity gene' in mice
Uflex creates major breakthrough in cold formed pharmaceutical packaging industry
Newly-discovered mechanism for compound may help prevent neurologic damage
Scientists apply generative neural network to create new pharmaceutical medicines

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Brown fat in humans: more than previously thought

Brown fat is a tissue well studied in small mammals, where it acts as a heat-producing organ to stay warm in a cold environment. Its unequivocal identification in adult, healthy humans about a decade ago is of major importance due to its immense capacity to convert chemical energy into heat

Brown fat in humans: more than previously thought

Addressing unmet needs in prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is the second most diagnosed cancer globally with over a million men diagnosed worldwide. We are fortunate in that better diagnostic techniques and better awareness means that men are often being diagnosed earlier, which gives them a better chance of being cured.

Addressing unmet needs in prostate cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Osmium-based compound seen to target cancer cells from inside