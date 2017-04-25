Youth with uncomplicated epilepsy have favorable social outcomes as their siblings

April 25, 2017

A 15-year follow-up study of young adults with epilepsy found that those with uncomplicated epilepsy who were seizure-free for five years or more did as well as their siblings without epilepsy in measures of education, employment, family arrangements and driving status. Youth with complicated epilepsy had worse social outcomes and were less likely to drive, even if living without seizures. Results were published in the journal Epilepsia.

"So far there has been conflicting data on whether adults with uncomplicated childhood-onset epilepsy have worse social outcomes compared to people without epilepsy," said senior author Anne T. Berg, PhD, from Stanley Manne Children's Research Institute at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. "Our study provides further evidence that children growing up with uncomplicated epilepsy who stay seizure-free have a favorable prognosis. However, if they do not achieve five-year seizure remission, young adults with uncomplicated epilepsy are less likely to drive and graduate high school. They also tend to be less productively engaged and not live independently. These results show how critically important it is to control seizures."

Related Stories

In the study, patients with epilepsy were designated as having "uncomplicated" disease if they had no other neurologic impairments, no intellectual disability and no history of conditions such as meningitis or stroke that might have caused epilepsy. Researchers conducted structured interviews with 361 individuals with epilepsy and 173 siblings without epilepsy to compare their social outcomes. Participants were enrolled in the Connecticut Study of Epilepsy, a community-based study of individuals with childhood-onset epilepsy who were followed since diagnosis.

"The fact that teens with uncomplicated epilepsy who were seizure free finished high school at rates comparable to their siblings might be a reflection of the special education services many of them have received," said Berg, who is also a Research Professor of Neurology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. "These services can have a tremendous impact."

Source:

https://www.luriechildrens.org/

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

‘Vertical integration’ of healthcare leads to fewer hospital readmissions
Medical complications of brown recluse spider bites can be severe in children
NICE approves Healios’ CBT service for treating children, young people with anxiety disorders
Study finds outpatient laparoscopic appendectomy to be safe, viable in public county hospital
Young children experience weight stigma and worry about body image, research reveals
Study: Children under certain ages lack perceptual judgment, motor skills to cross busy roads
New team-based primary care model linked to better post-discharge outcomes among older patients
Children more adversely affected from ATV-related accidents than adults

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Brown fat in humans: more than previously thought

Brown fat is a tissue well studied in small mammals, where it acts as a heat-producing organ to stay warm in a cold environment. Its unequivocal identification in adult, healthy humans about a decade ago is of major importance due to its immense capacity to convert chemical energy into heat

Brown fat in humans: more than previously thought

Addressing unmet needs in prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is the second most diagnosed cancer globally with over a million men diagnosed worldwide. We are fortunate in that better diagnostic techniques and better awareness means that men are often being diagnosed earlier, which gives them a better chance of being cured.

Addressing unmet needs in prostate cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study compares three head injury decision rules that could help minimize CT scans in children