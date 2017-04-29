Actress Kiruna Stamell argues about gene editing with Dr Christopher Gyngell

April 29, 2017

Two papers published today by the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, debate gene editing and the health of future generations. Stage and screen actress Kiruna Stamell, who has a rare form of dwarfism, proposes that gene editing does not represent an improvement in healthcare; while Dr Christopher Gyngell, a research fellow at the Oxford Uehiro Centre for Practical Ethics, argues that provided it is well regulated, gene editing could greatly improve the health of our descendants.

Stamell writes that if gene editing is used simply to ‘disappear’ certain conditions and thus certain types of people, we must look at the ethics and impact of this more broadly and redefine what it means to be ‘healthy’ on a micro and macro level.

She believes that gene editing has far-reaching complications that affect more than individual health. She says:

Gene editing, if only available to certain groups, will drive social inequality further as those who can’t afford it are left behind or discriminated against for having been born, when the opportunity was there for them to never have existed at all.

Stamell asks:

Will those people be left unsupported by a society that prefers to weed them out rather than allow them access and a share of its wealth and benefits?

She voices concern for future generations as variation is edited out. “Small differences begin to be perceived as greater ones and society’s ability to adapt and accommodate differences will shrink” she says. She concludes that a community of people who have forgotten how to adapt and embrace diversity can’t be healthy for anyone.

Related Stories

Gyngell discusses the difficult and complex questions raised about disability, diversity and risks to human health. How to distinguish healthy forms of human diversity from disease and disability is, he writes, a subject of intense debate in philosophy but we should not let conceptual uncertainty be a barrier to the development of gene editing.

The use of gene editing in research, he writes, will greatly increase our knowledge of development and could lead to novel treatments for disease. He says:

Using gene editing to study early development could lead to a greater understanding of the causes of infertility and to better treatment options.

Gyngell goes onto describe how gene editing will be able to correct the mutations associated with fatal genetic disorders such as Tay Sachs disease and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The incidence of these conditions can be reduced by using genetic selection techniques but, according to Gyngell, we may have reasons to prefer gene editing. He says:

Selection prevents disease by changing who comes into existence, whereas gene editing ensures those who come into existence have the best shot of living a full life.

Gyngell concludes that a case-by-case system of regulation for gene editing could work to both reduce rates of fatal genetic disease and avoid risking traits that may represent valuable types of diversity.

Source:

https://www.rsm.ac.uk/about-us/media-information/2017-media-releases/actress-kiruna-stamell-debates-gene-editing-with-ethicist-dr-christopher-gyngell.aspx

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study identifies CD38 gene to be essential for postnatal glial cell development
Changes in estrogen can trigger atypical functioning in memory circuit of women with gene variant
Gene critical for tumor progression also encourages growth of intestinal stem cells, study shows
RCSI researchers discover that function of KCNQ1 gene is linked to survival of colon cancer patients
Researchers discover gene that may play role in restoring hearing after noise exposure
Light can be used to control cellular functions, optogenetics study shows
Researchers correct Duchenne muscular dystrophy using gene-editing alternative
Researchers map gene activity to reveal how the liver performs different functions

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Do brain training apps really work?

There are dozens of brain training apps on the market. Regrettably, very few have any studies showing efficacy. A recent systematic review from experts at five Alzheimer’s research centers looked at 32 brain training programs, and found only seven had any studies to review showing effects in the target population of aging adults.

Do brain training apps really work?

AI key to driving precision medicine in cancer?

It is worth noting that in the U.S. and in many countries, digital pathology is still at a very early stage, compared to many other fields that were digitized 15 or 20 years ago such as radiology. There have been some barriers to the adoption of digital pathology such as regulatory challenges that are only just now being overcome. Recently, the FDA approved the use of whole slide imaging software for primary diagnostics.

AI key to driving precision medicine in cancer?

How is Formula 1 revolutionizing healthcare?

We've been in Formula 1 now for 51 years. What defines our ability to compete is the fact that we have understood the need to innovate. In addition, we take an incremental rather than disruptive approach to innovation.

How is Formula 1 revolutionizing healthcare?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Gene CRY1 variant alters circadian clock contributing to delayed sleep phase disorder, study finds