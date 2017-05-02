Parent-involved therapies found to be effective in treating children with disruptive behavior disorders

May 2, 2017

Therapy that involves the parents in the treatment of children with disruptive behavior disorders shows the best results compared to more than 20 other therapeutic approaches, according to a new study published today in the Journal of Clinical Child and Adolescent Psychology, a journal of the Society of Clinical Child and Adolescent Psychology. Disruptive behavior disorders (DBDs) are characterized by a range of challenging symptoms that put a child frequently at odds with peers, family members, and authority figures.

In a comprehensive review of 64 studies that analyzed 26 forms of treatment over nearly 20 years, the researchers found only two methods that they categorized as "well-established" for evidence-based success: group therapy focused on parent behavior, and individual parent behavior therapy, with child participation. The researchers classified 13 other treatments as "probably efficacious."

"Parents seeking help for their children with disruptive behavior problems can play an active role in their children's treatment," said lead author, Jennifer Kaminski, PhD, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "These therapies can provide parents the tools to serve as their child's best advocate and guide their child's behavior during their everyday interactions. Given the range of therapies in practice, this update provides information about the most effective approaches to ensure families are receiving evidence-based care."

Symptoms of DBDs can include aggression, acting out, defiance, and rule-breaking behaviors. DBDs can lead to serious negative outcomes later in life, such as co-morbid mental disorders, incarceration, or even premature death. For instance, among those diagnosed with conduct disorder, a disruptive behavior disorder, 40 percent grow up to have antisocial personality or other personality disorders. Researchers note that children do best with early intervention, but stressed that the choice of an evidence-based form of treatment creates the best chance for success.

This study updated two previous reviews, in 1998 and 2008, of evidence-based psychosocial treatments for children with DBDs up to age 12. Researchers also conducted a literature search of peer-reviewed journals from 2007-2016 to include all relevant studies on treatments for DBDs, along with the studies in the previous two reviews.

Related Stories

Researchers said the two parent-involved therapies were the only ones they reviewed that demonstrated scientifically supported evidence of effectiveness based on multiple published randomized trials by independent research teams. The 13 treatment families classified as probably efficacious, included family problem-solving training and individual parent behavior therapy. Seven treatments were classified as possibly efficacious, including individual child behavior therapy - alone and with parents; and three did not meet criteria for any of the levels of evidence, including self-directed parent behavior therapy, and group child behavior therapy.

"The results of this review add even more support behind the notion that parental involvement in treating disruptive behavioral issues in children is very important," said Kaminski. "Parents should consider these two therapies when looking for the right treatment for their child. With the help of trained professionals, they can be an active participant in their child's treatment."

Researchers used Journal of Clinical Child and Adolescent Psychology criteria to grade the level of evidence to support each treatment, using a four-level scale. Well-established treatments were demonstrated to be superior to placebo or other treatments or were found to be equivalent to an already well-established treatment in at least two independent settings by two independent teams. Treatments were rated "probably efficacious" when shown to be more effective than no treatment in at least two studies, or when shown to be better than another treatment, or equivalent to a well-established treatment in one study or in multiple studies by non-independent teams of researchers. The other levels, including possibly efficacious, experimental, or unclassifiable treatments, had mixed or varying degrees of scientific support.

Source:

The Reis Group

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Parents face difficulty in choosing right allergy medication for their kids
Babies with low or high birth weight may be at increased risk for developing NAFLD, study suggests
Dermatologist shares essential sun safety tips for children
Study finds link between fertility treatments and pediatric tumors
Study reveals dairy as high quality source of protein for kids
NICE approves Healios’ CBT service for treating children, young people with anxiety disorders
Medical complications of brown recluse spider bites can be severe in children
Study compares three head injury decision rules that could help minimize CT scans in children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Access to prostate cancer treatments in the UK

A major reason for the unmet need in prostate cancer in the UK is the length of time it takes to get new treatments through the reimbursement system with NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence). This has a long-term impact on the UK, making the UK far behind the rest of Europe and even globally in terms of standard of care.

Access to prostate cancer treatments in the UK

Do brain training apps really work?

There are dozens of brain training apps on the market. Regrettably, very few have any studies showing efficacy. A recent systematic review from experts at five Alzheimer’s research centers looked at 32 brain training programs, and found only seven had any studies to review showing effects in the target population of aging adults.

Do brain training apps really work?

AI key to driving precision medicine in cancer?

It is worth noting that in the U.S. and in many countries, digital pathology is still at a very early stage, compared to many other fields that were digitized 15 or 20 years ago such as radiology. There have been some barriers to the adoption of digital pathology such as regulatory challenges that are only just now being overcome. Recently, the FDA approved the use of whole slide imaging software for primary diagnostics.

AI key to driving precision medicine in cancer?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Young children experience weight stigma and worry about body image, research reveals