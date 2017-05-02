Study compares the weight loss effect of alternate-day fasting and a daily calorie restricted diet

May 2, 2017

As some patients find it difficult to maintain a daily calorie-restricted diet, the popularity to fast on alternate-days has increased.

Credit: Africa Studio/ Shutterstock.com

JAMA Internal Medicine has published a new article reporting the effects of weight loss, weight maintenance, and indicators of cardiovascular disease risk in an alternate-day fasting schedule in comparison with a daily calorie restricted diet.

During the period between October 2011 and January 2015, Krista A. Varady, Ph.D., University of Illinois at Chicago, and coauthors conducted a single-center randomized trial study comprising 100 overweight adults. The participants were assigned randomly to one of three groups  for one year.

Related Stories

In the first group, participants were instructed to fast on alternate days, where fasting was defined as 25% of their calorie needs. On the non-fasting days, or so called “feast” days, participants were allowed 125% of their calorie needs.

Participants in the second group had a daily calorie restriction of 75% of their calorie needs, and the third group had received no diet intervention.  The study was also split into phases: a weight-loss phase (6 months) and a weight maintenance phase (6 months).

The results of the 1-year trial study  revealed  a weight loss of 6.0% in group 1 (alternate day fasting group) and 5.3% in group 2 (daily calorie restricted group). The findings were not significantly different.

The article mentioned several limitations in the research, citing that the 6-month weight-maintenance phase was short and concluded that the consequences of the randomized study proved that the alternate-day fasting schedule did not produce significant weight loss, weight maintenance, or improvement in indicating risk factors for cardiovascular disease compared with the daily calorie restriction diet.

Sources:

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Saturated fatty acids in diet linked to onset of osteoarthritis
Researchers find significant link between maternal diet and drinking during pregnancy
Sugary drinks may impact memory and diet alternatives could cause dementia
Noninvasive dTMS technique helps obese people lose weight by changing gut microbiota composition
Consuming less sodium not linked to lower blood pressure, study finds
Mental illness does not impact bariatric surgery outcomes, study finds
Excess sugar in sports drinks and diet soda may damage the brain, research suggests
Switching off glucocorticoid signaling in bone could protect against diet-induced metabolic disturbances

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Access to prostate cancer treatments in the UK

A major reason for the unmet need in prostate cancer in the UK is the length of time it takes to get new treatments through the reimbursement system with NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence). This has a long-term impact on the UK, making the UK far behind the rest of Europe and even globally in terms of standard of care.

Access to prostate cancer treatments in the UK

Do brain training apps really work?

There are dozens of brain training apps on the market. Regrettably, very few have any studies showing efficacy. A recent systematic review from experts at five Alzheimer’s research centers looked at 32 brain training programs, and found only seven had any studies to review showing effects in the target population of aging adults.

Do brain training apps really work?

AI key to driving precision medicine in cancer?

It is worth noting that in the U.S. and in many countries, digital pathology is still at a very early stage, compared to many other fields that were digitized 15 or 20 years ago such as radiology. There have been some barriers to the adoption of digital pathology such as regulatory challenges that are only just now being overcome. Recently, the FDA approved the use of whole slide imaging software for primary diagnostics.

AI key to driving precision medicine in cancer?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research sheds new light on the body's response to high salt intake