High levels of education and income predict better cognitive skills for older Chinese people

May 3, 2017

According to a doctoral dissertation being examined at the University of Helsinki, Chinese people of a higher socioeconomic status are on average in better physical and cognitive condition at baseline. However, socioeconomic status does not protect people from age-related decreases in the ability to function.

The results indicate insufficient financial resources and healthcare services correlated with a decreased ability to function in China. High levels of education and domestic income levels predicted better cognitive skills for Chinese people 65 years of age and older. A high income level was also linked to higher ability to function in terms of daily chores.

The study used the Chinese Longitudinal Healthy and Longevity Survey (CLHLS) which was conducted in China between 2002 and 2011. CLHLS is the most extensive population-level study of Chinese people aged 65 years and older. It is based on internationally comparable survey forms, and yielded comprehensive data on socioeconomic status, family structure and background, living arrangements, daily activities, lifestyle and health.

Related Stories

High education of children reduced male mortality

According to the dissertation, cohabiting with a highly educated spouse or child was connected to lower mortality. Highly educated spouses reduced mortality among seniors, particularly among men. Highly educated children were linked to reduced mortality, both for men and women.

"In addition, men and women who were less educated but who cohabited with more educated children, were healthier. It seems that the health impact of education among seniors is partially influenced by the education level of the children," says Lei Yang, doctoral candidate at the University of Helsinki.

People in the higher social classes were healthier on average and had lower mortality than lower classes. However, it is not clear whether these differences become less pronounced later in life.

"There is still limited data about this in China, even though it has the largest population of seniors in the world," Yang explains.

Family's social status has a highimpact on senior health

Unlike in western countries, Chinese seniors typically live with their children, and family members play an important role in their healthcare.

"The social standing of the family members seems to have even more impact on the health of the senior population in China than it does in western societies," Yang states.

The main objective of the study was to investigate the trajectories of health in later life by means of different indicators of socioeconomic status, and to assess how the socioeconomic status of family members affects the health and mortality risk of elderly people in China. The specific aim was to find out whether elderly people with a higher socioeconomic status have better physical and cognitive functioning and a lower rate of decline with age.

Source:

https://www.helsinki.fi/en/news/good-socioeconomic-status-means-better-health-for-the-chinese

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Phthalate exposure linked to increased risk of allergies among children
Infiniti Research expects rapid growth in global wearable patch market
Study: Artificial pancreas helps young children better control their diabetes
Study finds link between fertility treatments and pediatric tumors
Parent-involved therapies found to be effective in treating children with disruptive behavior disorders
Mount Sinai recognized as ‘Leaders in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality’ in HEI survey
Study finds age-related decline in children's physical activity levels
AMA urges congress to maintain fair healthcare insurance for all

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Access to prostate cancer treatments in the UK

A major reason for the unmet need in prostate cancer in the UK is the length of time it takes to get new treatments through the reimbursement system with NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence). This has a long-term impact on the UK, making the UK far behind the rest of Europe and even globally in terms of standard of care.

Access to prostate cancer treatments in the UK

Do brain training apps really work?

There are dozens of brain training apps on the market. Regrettably, very few have any studies showing efficacy. A recent systematic review from experts at five Alzheimer’s research centers looked at 32 brain training programs, and found only seven had any studies to review showing effects in the target population of aging adults.

Do brain training apps really work?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Dermatologist shares essential sun safety tips for children