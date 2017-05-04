Younger women diagnosed with breast cancer face significant treatment burden, report shows

May 4, 2017

As the nation struggles with soaring health care costs, a new report by RTI International shows that younger women diagnosed with breast cancer face a significant treatment burden.

The report, published in Breast Cancer Research and Treatment, estimates the cost of breast cancer among women 45 years and younger.

"Younger women diagnosed with breast cancer often face more aggressive treatment, and are therefore more vulnerable to financial hardships," said Benjamin T. Allaire, report author and research economist at RTI. "This hardship leads some to forgo or delay necessary treatments, which may lead to immediate or future complications."

Related Stories

Analyzing data from the North Carolina Central Cancer Registry, report authors found that with private health insurance younger women cost substantially more to treat than older women. Excess costs among women under the age of 45 enrolled in the registry for a year totaled $97,000, while older women had excess costs of $76,000. Younger women are more likely to be diagnosed with later stage cancers (Stages III and IV), and when they are, the excess costs to treat them are more than $132,000, compared to $124,000 for older women.

"Based on previous research, we knew that younger women cost more to treat than older women, but did not fully understand why," Allaire said. "Our new research reveals that it is because they are diagnosed with later stage cancers and they require more intense treatment. The magnitude of these costs underscores the importance of maintaining insurance coverage."

The report concludes that more research is needed to explore the drivers of cost differences and the impact of higher costs on the quality of life for younger breast cancer survivors.

Source:

http://www.rti.org/news/report-younger-women-battling-breast-cancer-face-more-aggressive-diagnoses-and-therefore-more

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

FDA warns 14 companies for illegal promotion and selling of cancer cure products
Aspirin used in “baby” doses may prevent breast cancer, study suggests
Unstable chromosomes in lung tumors increase risk of cancer relapse, study reveals
New study highlights importance of cervical cancer screening for older women after age 65
Special issue of Evidence-Based Oncology focuses on benefits and challenges of APMs in cancer care
Mayo Clinic scientists develop novel nanoparticle to shrink tumors, prevent breast cancer recurrence
Traveling to academic medical center for surgical removal of pancreatic cancer linked to longer survival
Stereotactic radiation provides effective, noninvasive treatment option for kidney cancer patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Access to prostate cancer treatments in the UK

A major reason for the unmet need in prostate cancer in the UK is the length of time it takes to get new treatments through the reimbursement system with NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence). This has a long-term impact on the UK, making the UK far behind the rest of Europe and even globally in terms of standard of care.

Access to prostate cancer treatments in the UK

Do brain training apps really work?

There are dozens of brain training apps on the market. Regrettably, very few have any studies showing efficacy. A recent systematic review from experts at five Alzheimer’s research centers looked at 32 brain training programs, and found only seven had any studies to review showing effects in the target population of aging adults.

Do brain training apps really work?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Access to prostate cancer treatments in the UK