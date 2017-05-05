TSRI scientists uncover regulatory machinery underlying function of cancer protein

May 5, 2017

Despite intense research, there's been much confusion regarding the exact role of a protein in a critical cancer-linked pathway. On one hand, the protein is described as a cell proliferation inhibitor, on the other, a cell proliferation activator, a duality that has caused a great deal of scientific head scratching.

Now scientists from the Florida campus of The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) have solved the conundrum, uncovering the regulatory machinery underlying the function of a protein, called angiomotin.

The researchers found that angiomotin's activities depend on a process called phosphorylation—when a phosphate group is added to its structure at a specific location. Add a phosphate group, and the protein can inhibit cell proliferation. But remove a phosphate group from its normal makeup, and the protein promotes cell proliferation, encouraging cancer cell growth.

The study, led by Joseph Kissil, associate professor in the Department of Molecular Medicine at TSRI, was recently published in the journal eLife.

Related Stories

Protein's Position in Cells is Key

The new study sheds light on signaling pathway in cells called the Hippo-YAP pathway.

YAP's involvement in cancer has been demonstrated in several tissues, including liver, intestine, heart, pancreas and brain. Recent studies show YAP plays a key role in developing drug resistance in lung and colon cancer cells and promoting cancer in some colon and pancreatic cancers. Hippo regulates cell proliferation and programmed cell death, which often become corrupted in diseases like cancer.

Whether the Hippo-YAP pathway can be altered by the protein angiomotin is not in question. But while some studies give angiomotin a YAP-inhibitory function, others indicate that the protein is required for YAP activity.

Kissil and his colleagues discovered what lies at the heart of those seemingly contradictory reports. They found that YAP forms a complex with angiomotin and another protein called Merlin. When angiomotin is phosphorylated, that changes the localization of this complex to the cell plasma membrane where it prevents cells from proliferating.

"The relocation of the protein complex out of the nucleus to the plasma membrane prevents YAP from operating as a growth-promoting transcriptional activator," explained TSRI Graduate Student Sany Hoxha, co-first author of the study.

Conversely, when angiomotin is less than fully phosphorylated, the complex is localized in the nucleus, where it promotes YAP-dependent cell proliferation.

"Since this is a major pathway for diseases like cancer and fibrosis, our findings add a brand-new layer of valuable information," said Kissil.

Source:

http://www.scripps.edu/news/press/2017/20170504kissil.html

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Mayo Clinic scientists develop novel nanoparticle to shrink tumors, prevent breast cancer recurrence
E-cigarettes do not promote development of cancer in laboratory cells
TSRI study reveals clues to where tumor metastases are born
Special issue of Evidence-Based Oncology focuses on benefits and challenges of APMs in cancer care
Stereotactic radiation provides effective, noninvasive treatment option for kidney cancer patients
Scientists announce ‘outstanding’ results of new blood cancer study
Researchers show how Epstein-Barr virus manages to persist inside immune system's B cells
Study: New gene editing strategy effectively targets cancer-causing ‘fusion genes’ in mouse models

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Advancing safety in healthcare products

True benefit from healthcare products requires an unrelenting focus on patient- and consumer-centered safety, a principle that is at the heart of J&J’s Credo and is embodied in the mission of the Office of the Chief Medical Officer (OCMO).

Advancing safety in healthcare products

Access to prostate cancer treatments in the UK

A major reason for the unmet need in prostate cancer in the UK is the length of time it takes to get new treatments through the reimbursement system with NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence). This has a long-term impact on the UK, making the UK far behind the rest of Europe and even globally in terms of standard of care.

Access to prostate cancer treatments in the UK

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New study highlights importance of cervical cancer screening for older women after age 65