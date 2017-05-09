New trial aims to prolong remission for pediatric leukemia patients treated with T-cell immunotherapy

May 9, 2017

After phase 1 results of Seattle Children's Pediatric Leukemia Adoptive Therapy (PLAT-02) trial have shown T-cell immunotherapy to be effective in getting 93 percent of patients with relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) into complete initial remission, researchers have now opened a first-in-human clinical trial aimed at reducing the rate of relapse after the therapy, which is about 50 percent. The new phase 1 pilot study, PLAT-03, will examine the feasibility and safety of administering a second T-cell product intended to increase the long-term persistence of the patient's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells that were reprogrammed to detect and destroy cancer.

The research team, led by Dr. Mike Jensen at the Ben Towne Center for Childhood Cancer Research at Seattle Children's Research Institute, is exploring this strategy after discovering that of the patients who relapse in the PLAT-02 trial, about half of them have lost their CAR T cells. Lasting persistence of the CAR T cells is critical in combating a recurrence of cancer cells.

"While it's promising that we're able to get these patients who are very sick back into remission, we're also seeing that the loss of the CAR T cells in some patients may be opening the door for the cancer to return," said Dr. Colleen Annesley, an oncologist at Seattle Children's and the lead investigator of the PLAT-03 trial. "We're pleased to now be able to offer patients who have lost or are at risk of losing their cancer-fighting T cells an option that will hopefully lead to them achieving long-term remission."

In the PLAT-03 trial, patients will receive "booster" infusions of a second T-cell product, called T antigen-presenting cells (T-APCs). The T-APCs have been genetically modified to express the CD19 target for the cancer-fighting CAR T cells to recognize. Patients will receive a full dose of T-APCs every 28 days for at least one and up to six doses. By stimulating the CAR T cells with a steady stream of target cells to attack, researchers hope the CAR T cells will re-activate, helping to ensure their persistence long enough to put patients into long-term remission.

Related Stories

PLAT-03 is now open to patients who first enroll in phase 2 of Seattle Children's PLAT-02 trial and who are also identified as being at risk for early loss of their reprogrammed CAR T cells, or those who lose their reprogrammed CAR T cells within six months of receiving them.

The PLAT-03 trial is one of several trials that Seattle Children's researchers are planning to open within the next year aimed at further improving the long-term efficacy of T-cell immunotherapy. In addition to the current T-cell immunotherapy trial that is open for children with neuroblastoma, researchers also hope to expand this promising therapy to other solid tumor cancers.

"We are pleased to be at a pivotal point where we are now looking at several new strategies to further improve CAR T-cell immunotherapy so it remains a long-term defense for all of our patients," said Dr. Rebecca Gardner, Seattle Children's oncologist and the lead investigator of the PLAT-02 trial. "We're also excited to be working to apply this therapy to several other forms of pediatric cancer beyond ALL, with the hope that T-cell immunotherapy becomes a first line of defense, reducing the need for toxic therapies and minimizing the length of treatment to only weeks."

Source:

http://www.seattlechildrens.org/media/press-releases/2017/First-In-Human-Clinical-Trial-Aims-to-Extend-Remission-for-Children-and-Young-Adults-With-Leukemia-Treated-With-T-Cell-Immunotherapy/

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Easing cellular traffic jams in Huntington’s disease may save brain cells
Scientists show ability to grow specific neurons for treatment of optic neurodegenerative diseases
Phthalate exposure linked to increased risk of allergies among children
UC San Diego researchers identify pathways that regulate pancreatic beta cell growth
IDIBELL researchers reveal role of endoplasmic reticulum in cell death process due to starvation
UTHealth study reveals genetic markers linked to increased risk for bipolar disorder in children
Phagocytosis educates the immune system
New study uses 10x Genomics’ Single Cell 3’ Solution to unravel stem cell self-renewal mechanism

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

How does acne affect self-confidence?

Three in five teenagers surveyed by the British Skin Foundation reported ‘a fall in self-confidence’ as the biggest impact that acne has on their lives. From my experience as a dermatologist I find that those with acne can often feel unsupported, socially isolated and become withdrawn.

How does acne affect self-confidence?

Advancing safety in healthcare products

True benefit from healthcare products requires an unrelenting focus on patient- and consumer-centered safety, a principle that is at the heart of J&J’s Credo and is embodied in the mission of the Office of the Chief Medical Officer (OCMO).

Advancing safety in healthcare products

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New cell-separation technique could revolutionize vital therapies for life-threatening diseases