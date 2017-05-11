Study reveals how proline metabolism supports breast cancer metastasis

May 11, 2017

A multinational group of scientists, led by professor Sarah-Maria Fendt (VIB-KU Leuven), have discovered that breast cancer cells that have invaded other organs rely on a different nutrient metabolism to produce energy than normal cells and non-metastasizing cancer cells. To demonstrate their findings, the researchers used mouse models to show that inhibiting energy production from this nutrient metabolism reduces the occurrence of metastases by more than 60%. This discovery could result in new breast cancer therapies that prevent metastases by targeting this metabolic process. These groundbreaking insights are published in the leading scientific journal Nature Communications.

Breast cancers that invade other organs almost always result in the patient's death. Even more, scientists have yet to discover a way to prevent cancer from spreading, or 'metastasizing'. As a result, no effective treatment has been developed for the approximately 25% of breast cancer patients who experience metastases. However, the work of the team of professor Sarah-Maria Fendt has revealed the importance of the nutrient proline in the energy production process of metastasizing breast cancer cells.

Related Stories

Investigating the role of proline

In order to spread, cancer cells must change the way they operate. However, the way cells' metabolism supports this process of adaptation is largely unknown. In this study, the researchers discovered that metastasizing breast cancer cells rely on a different nutrient metabolism to generate energy than normal cells and non-metastasizing breast cancer cells.

Prof. Sarah-Maria Fendt (VIB-KU Leuven): "We observed that proline metabolism is increased in breast cancer metastases versus primary breast cancers in mice and patients. Not only that, but we inhibited the enzyme that drives proline metabolism, Prodh, successfully reducing the formation of lung metastases without harming healthy tissue or affecting organ function. Our results provide ample evidence that Prodh is a potential breast cancer drug target."

Two paths towards a clinical therapy

The team's finding is an exciting first step toward translating the inhibition of the identified metabolic enzyme into a real therapy. Prof. Fendt plans to move forward on two specific fronts in order to move the research from the lab into the clinic.

Prof. Sarah-Maria Fendt: "First, we plan to define how the inhibition of Prodh, and thus the energy production from proline in the cancer cell, can be combined with standard of care preventative chemotherapy to have the best possible efficacy against the occurrence of metastases. Second, we're searching for industrial partners that can help us identify a powerful compound that inhibits the enzyme. These steps are necessary to transform this compelling result into tangible benefits to cancer patients. With the right partner, this could result in clinical trials in as few as five years."

Source:

http://www.vib.be/en/news/Pages/Researchers-identify-nutrient-metabolism-that-drives-breast-tumor-metastasis.aspx

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers identify novel molecular mechanism involved in progression, metastasis of TNBC
AI key to driving precision medicine in cancer?
Feeding status alters the human adipose tissue response to exercise, study reveals
Advancing safety in healthcare products
New drug mimics health effects of exercise, say researchers
Combined treatment regimen shows early promise in eliminating metastatic prostate cancer
LMU scientists uncover molecular mechanism that links tumor hypoxia and metastasis
Strawberry extract can inhibit spread of breast cancer cells, mice study shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Boosting clinical trial research in London

Richmond Pharmacology have opened their fourth clinical trial facility and the new site has been used for this type of work for more than 30 years. It's in an ideal location embedded in the University and teaching hospital campus.

Boosting clinical trial research in London

How does acne affect self-confidence?

Three in five teenagers surveyed by the British Skin Foundation reported ‘a fall in self-confidence’ as the biggest impact that acne has on their lives. From my experience as a dermatologist I find that those with acne can often feel unsupported, socially isolated and become withdrawn.

How does acne affect self-confidence?

Advancing safety in healthcare products

True benefit from healthcare products requires an unrelenting focus on patient- and consumer-centered safety, a principle that is at the heart of J&J’s Credo and is embodied in the mission of the Office of the Chief Medical Officer (OCMO).

Advancing safety in healthcare products

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New technique can test effectiveness of treatments for breast cancer metastases in bone