Real-world study of robotic PCI shows high success rates for patients across multiple sites

May 12, 2017

The largest real-world study of robotic percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) demonstrated clinical and technical success for patients across multiple sites using multiple operators. Results from the PRECISION trial (Efficacy and Safety Outcomes of Radial- vs Femoral-Access Robotic Percutaneous Coronary Intervention: Final Results of the Multicenter PRECISION Registry) were presented today as a late-breaking clinical trial at the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI) 2017 Scientific Sessions in New Orleans.

While previous studies have evaluated PCI procedures performed manually versus robotically and shown similar results, limited data exist when comparing radial (wrist access) and femoral (groin area access) robotic PCI procedures.

"This is the first time we are demonstrating that the robotic system can be used, with either a radial or femoral approach, with high clinical and technical success in multiple sites with multiple operators," said Ehtisham Mahmud, MD, FSCAI, the study's lead author and division chief, cardiovascular medicine and director, Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine.

The multicenter PRECISION registry, which included 16 U.S. sites, collected clinical and procedural data of the first FDA-approved generation robotic technology, CorPath 200 System (Corindus, Waltham, MA), to remotely control coronary guidewires and stents for PCI patients. Technical success was defined as procedural success (residual stenosis <30 percent, TIMI 3 flow) with robotic PCI without manual assistance and absence of in-hospital major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). Clinical success was determined by procedural success without in-hospital MACE.

Related Stories

The study comprised of 754 robotic PCI procedures with 949 lesions (63.4% type B2/C) treated with robotic PCI using transradial access (TRA) in 452 procedures and transfemoral access (TFA) in 298 procedures. Results demonstrated high technical (88.6 percent TRA vs 82.4 percent TFA; p=0.017) and clinical success rates (98.9 percent TRA vs 94.9 percent TFA; p=0.0012). Eighteen serious adverse events, unrelated to the CorPath 200 System, occurred (1.99 percent TRA vs 3.02 percent TFA, p=0.47); six were determined to be major adverse cardiac events, all of which occurred with transfemoral access.

"In unadjusted analysis, it appears that there may be slightly better outcomes with the radial approach," noted Mahmud. "However, there were significant baseline demographic and angiographic differences between the two groups with radial access patients being less complicated. After conducting a propensity score matched analysis, no differences were observed between the two approaches. Although, there was a slightly superior clinical success with radial access, it was likely the result of patient selection."

Most importantly, according to Mahmud, the data presented show that using robotic technology to perform PCI in clinical practice via the radial or femoral approach is feasible, safe and effective. Future iteration of the technology (CorPath GRX) has recently been FDA approved, enables robotic guide catheter control and should reduce the rates of manual assistance or conversion.

Source:

http://www.scai.org/Press/detail.aspx?cid=eb588694-bc51-4552-b8c9-6b50c6daff87

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

RCSI researchers discover that function of KCNQ1 gene is linked to survival of colon cancer patients
Fighting colorectal cancer
Sexual activity appears to be on the decline among Americans
Study reveals swearing provides tolerance toward pain and makes individuals stronger
Swiss doctors planning to specialize in orthopedics should pass mandatory simulator exam
Mobile device management strategy in healthcare
Children born to older mothers are at an advantage, report researchers
Boosting clinical trial research in London

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Analyzing single-cell RNA data in pre-malignant tumors

RNA sequencing is basically the isolation of RNA from cells and the use of reverse transcriptase to turn the RNA into DNA. You can then use your standard DNA sequencing technologies to quantify the cDNA that you obtained from the reverse transcription reaction.

Analyzing single-cell RNA data in pre-malignant tumors

Boosting clinical trial research in London

Richmond Pharmacology have opened their fourth clinical trial facility and the new site has been used for this type of work for more than 30 years. It's in an ideal location embedded in the University and teaching hospital campus.

Boosting clinical trial research in London

How does acne affect self-confidence?

Three in five teenagers surveyed by the British Skin Foundation reported ‘a fall in self-confidence’ as the biggest impact that acne has on their lives. From my experience as a dermatologist I find that those with acne can often feel unsupported, socially isolated and become withdrawn.

How does acne affect self-confidence?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scalp cooling technology to fight cancer causing alopecia (hair loss) approved by the FDA