Increasing skin cancer rates call for annual total body examinations

May 24, 2017

As rates of skin cancer, or melanoma, rise for men and women in the United States, health experts are debating the effectiveness of annual total body examinations in helping to detect the disease in its earlier stages. Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States.

Routine full body exams for skin cancer are not usually part of the annual physical exams performed by primary care providers and non-dermatology specialists. Last year, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, an independent panel on preventive and primary care, concluded that there is insufficient evidence to recommend routine full body skin examinations for adult patients. However, a group of dermatologists and oncologists published an article in the March issue of the journal Future Medicine asking the preventive task force to revise its stance on full body skin inspections. In the journal article, the authors disagreed with the task force's findings and the physicians who authored the article stated that routine body screening of "high risk" individuals could help reduce skin cancer deaths.

As summer nears and more people prepare to go out in the sun, Dr. Philip Scumpia, a dermatologist and dermatopathologist at UCLA Health and member of UCLA's Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, can discuss the conflicting recommendations over full body skin inspections.

Scumpia specializes in melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma and inflammatory skin diseases. His research also focuses on how the immune system protects against the development of skin cancers and why patients with dysfunctional immune systems develop more skin cancers.

Scumpia can discuss current guidelines for routine full-body skin inspections, and recommendations for people who are at high-risk for melanoma.

Source:

http://www.ucla.edu/

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New clinical trial offers hope for patients with hard-to-treat cancer caused by asbestos
Lung cancer diagnosis may put patients at greatest risk of suicide, study finds
Cancer drug may help treat food allergies
Researchers discover novel mechanism that causes malignant pleural effusion in lung cancer patients
Study: Educational session effective at reducing distress in prostate cancer patients and female partners
Rush clinical trial offers new immunotherapy combination to patients fighting kidney cancer
Physically active lifestyle, limiting alcohol could help lower breast cancer risk
Researchers develop simple, flexible technique for early cancer diagnosis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Finding a cure for ALS

ALS is a neurodegenerative disease in which motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord are damaged. As ALS progresses, neurons are unable to send impulses to muscles, making voluntary muscle movement difficult, including standing, walking and sitting, as well as speaking and swallowing.

Finding a cure for ALS

Sperm epigenetics and fertility

Epigenetics is a system of information that lies atop DNA to control which genes are accessible, active and inactive. Each cell in your body essentially has identical DNA, but they have different patterns of expression.

Sperm epigenetics and fertility

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
BMI and fat carried around the waist can be good indicators of obesity-related cancer risk