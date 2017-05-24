Stem cell therapy using Helix transendocardial delivery system provides better results, study shows

May 24, 2017

BioCardia, Inc. today announced publication of a study in the International Heart Journal. According to the study, delivery of stem cell therapy to the heart using the Helix transendocardial delivery system results in superior cell delivery than either percutaneous intra-coronary infusion or direct injection in an open chest procedure.

Use of the Helix system resulted in 18 times higher retention of injected cells in the myocardium than intra-coronary artery infusion, and three times higher than direct injection to the heart using a straight needle. Yoshiake Mitsutake, MD from Stanford University's Division of Cardiovascular Medicine was the lead author of the article.

The authors commented, "Our study indicated that the efficacy of cell delivery using a transendocardial helical infusion delivery system was more efficient than either transepicardial injection or intra-coronary infusion. The Helix transendocardial delivery system has the potential to improve local cell delivery and retention in cardiovascular cell-based therapy, thus potentially improving clinical outcomes."

Recognizing that there have been variable results for stem cell therapies for cardiovascular disease to date, the authors, who included researchers from BioCardia and Stanford University, intended to study the impact of optimizing the delivery method on cell retention, as a potential strategy to improve patient outcomes. In this pre-clinical study, 12 swine subjects underwent collection of bone marrow cells and delivery of processed stem cells via one of the three delivery methods. PET-CT images were acquired one hour after cell injections to determine cell retention.

The Helix system is used in the company's investigational CardiAMP® therapy, which is designed to deliver a high dose of a patient's own bone marrow cells directly to the point of cardiac dysfunction, potentially stimulating the body's natural healing mechanism after a heart attack. The therapy, including the Helix system, is currently being studied in the U.S. in the CardiAMP Heart Failure Trial, a phase III, multi-center, randomized, double-blinded, sham-controlled study which is enrolling up to 260 patients at up to 40 centers nationwide. For information about eligibility or enrollment in the CardiAMP Trial, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov or ask your cardiologist.

Related Stories

The Helix system is actively being used, or has been used, in nine other clinical trials, including EXCELLENT (EXpanded CELL ENdocardiac Transplantation), RECARDIO (Phase I Trial of Endocavitary Injection of Bone Marrow Derived CD133+ Cells in Ischemic Refractory Cardiomyopathy), and TRIDENT (TRansendocardial Stem Cell Injection Delivery Effects on Neomyogenesis Study).

The company recently entered into new agreements, or amended existing agreements, with AstraZeneca and the University of Washington with respect to evaluating the Helix system for their therapeutic programs.

"The Helix system is an integral part of our investigational CardiAMP therapy, and we are pleased to see these promising results relative to how it may improve tissue retention of cell therapy," said BioCardia Chief Executive Officer Peter Altman. "We look forward to continued enrollment in our CardiAMP Phase III trial to understand how the investigational therapy may help U.S. heart failure patients in need."

Source:

http://investors.biocardia.com/news/pr_5_24_17.shtml

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New study explores safety of exercise in children with sickle cell disease
Scientists identify gene linked to incurable bowel disorders
Analyzing single-cell RNA data in pre-malignant tumors
Stem cell treatment helps improve motor functions, nervous system conditions in mice with ALS
Study finds no clear benefit of stem-cell transplant for double-hit lymphoma patients in remission
Innovative technique could replace bone grafts to repair severe limb fractures
UC researchers find stem cell vaccine to enhance immune responses against tumors in animal models
New clinical trial to evaluate efficacy of stem cell product in patients disabled with chronic stroke

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Finding a cure for ALS

ALS is a neurodegenerative disease in which motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord are damaged. As ALS progresses, neurons are unable to send impulses to muscles, making voluntary muscle movement difficult, including standing, walking and sitting, as well as speaking and swallowing.

Finding a cure for ALS

Sperm epigenetics and fertility

Epigenetics is a system of information that lies atop DNA to control which genes are accessible, active and inactive. Each cell in your body essentially has identical DNA, but they have different patterns of expression.

Sperm epigenetics and fertility

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study describes novel T cell population that recognizes and kills tumor cells