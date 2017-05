Dr Rotstein received his Ph.D at Karolinska Institutet and has worked as an oncologist for almost 40 years. He was previously Head of Department at the Oncology Clinic at Danderyd Hospital where he together with his colleagues built and managed a highly-appreciated breast cancer clinic. As one of Sweden's leading oncologists, he was honored last year with the Swedish Breast Cancer Patient Advocacy Association's (BRO) Award 2016. Samuel Rotstein is currently working as a physician at Radiumhemmet, Karolinska University Hospital.

Samuel Rotstein

In the role as Scientific Advisor to Biovica, Samuel Rotstein, will contribute with his experience & expertise and assist the company in its extensive clinical study program and in the development of the company's products.

"We are very pleased to have Dr. Samuel Rotstein as Medical Advisor to Biovica and we are looking forward to our collaboration. His experience in oncology and in breast cancer will be very valuable for Biovica and our long-term objectives to assist patients. Our goal is through our technology contribute to best possible treatment for cancer patients", says Anders Rylander, CEO Biovica.

"I'm looking forward to working with Biovica. As more cancer treatments becomes available and more individualized, greater demands arise for improved diagnostic tools and evaluation methods in order to give the patient the optimal treatment", says Dr. Samuel Rotstein.