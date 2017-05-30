AED publishes World Eating Disorders Healthcare Rights document to promote better care

The Academy for Eating Disorders (AED) is proud to announce the release of the World Eating Disorders Healthcare Rights, an important document developed by the AED's Patient/Carer Committee in an effort to promote excellence in eating disorders care by leveraging patient, carer, and professional partnerships. It offers a global blueprint to help guide patients, carers, and professionals by outlining seven rights for patients and families which highlight important facets of treatment including: the crucial role of carers as allies in the treatment process; the right of patients to receive evidence-based, culturally sensitive, and non-discriminatory treatment; and the right of patients to receive treatment from specialty-trained providers. In a recent Tweetchat hosted by AED, Judy Krasna, co-chair of the Patient/Carer Committee, highlighted the integral role of caregivers stating, "Carers are in the best position to provide 24/7 eating disorder care and support so there are no gaps in coverage."

The timely release of the World Eating Disorders Healthcare Rights bill coincides with the upcoming second annual World Eating Disorders Action Day (WorldEDDay), taking place on June 2nd, 2017 (#WeDoActTogether). World Eating Disorders Action Day has been promoting each of the seven rights outlined in the Healthcare Rights bill through their social media outlets including their website, Twitter, and Facebook.

AED, through the publication of the World Eating Disorders Healthcare Rights partners with the World Eating Disorders Action Day around the mission to promote knowledge and understanding of eating disorders as serious, treatable illnesses and to mobilize carers, advocates, and professionals to promote the importance of evidence-based, comprehensive treatment.