Alcohol consumption during pregnancy may cause subtle facial changes in babies says new study

By June 7, 2017

According to a newly published study, consuming moderate amounts of alcohol during pregnancy may cause some distinct facial changes in babies. These subtle changes in the facial features of the babies are non-detectable with the naked eye said researchers. They can be detected using a 3D analysis they said. The changes in the facial features of the babies included those to the nose, lips and eyes that were picked up by the computer. These changes could be seen in babies whose mothers took any amount of alcohol during pregnancy.

For this study, the Australian researchers gathered different photos of 415 infants at the age of one year. This was done using three-dimensional photography. The idea was to look at changes of the facial features seen in the womb of the mothers. The 3D analysis used “holistic craniofacial phenotyping” For this purpose; 3D surface models of the head and face of the babies were used.

The mothers were also given questionnaires about alcohol consumption. This questionnaire covered alcohol consumption at three months before pregnancy and followed by amount of alcohol consumption throughout the pregnancy at each trimester. The study was conducted between January 1, 2011, and December 30, 2014. The mothers recruited were in their first trimester of pregnancy and visited the low-risk, public maternity clinics in metropolitan Melbourne, Australia.

The researchers categorized alcohol consumption into different levels;

  • low-level exposure indicating around 20 grams of alcohol per drink or 70 grams in a week
  • moderate level exposure indicating 21 to 49 grams of alcohol per drink or 70 grams in a week
  • high levels of exposure indicating more than 70 grams in a week
  • binge drinking indicating at least 50 grams or more per episode

These mothers who had some level of exposure to alcohol during pregnancy were compared to control group of mothers who did not drink at all.

Related Stories

This study examined the differences in the mid face of the babies and nose among babies of the control group of mothers and babies of mothers who consumed alcohol.

Of the babies, 195 were girls and 220 boys. The differences in the facial features included those in the nose, lips, eyes and most importantly mid face. There was a recession of the mid face with an upturned nose and shortening of the nose. Especially the tip of the nose was affected. Most affected babies were those with most exposure. Low exposure in first trimester led to changes in the forehead, moderate to high exposure in the first trimester led to significant changes in the mid face, eyes, chin and sides of the head. Binge drinking in the first trimester changes the chins significantly in babies.

According to the study co-author Jane Halliday, professor at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, this was a unique study that found that even comparatively low levels of alcohol exposure could have a significant impact. The results from this study, she said could be significant in supporting the recommendation of abstaining from alcohol totally during pregnancy.

The term Fetal Alcohol Syndrome or FAS was coined in 1973 when it was seen that consumption of alcohol during pregnancy could seriously harm the unborn babies. FAS typically leads to facial feature changes including thinner upper lip, flatter face and a shorter space between the eyes. In recent years with the advocacy of an occasional glass of red wine for health, some mothers have been indulging now and then. This study points in the direction of abstinence again, say researchers.

Posted in: Child Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Smoking during pregnancy damages liver tissue of developing fetus, study shows
Association found between the uptake of various elements during pregnancy and autism risk
Woman’s gradual weight gain can increase risk of hypertensive disorders during pregnancy
Differences in uptake of toxins, nutritional elements during late pregnancy and early life linked to ASD risk
Alcohol may change personality less than we think, say researchers
Mothers infected with malaria during pregnancy can alter infants’ immunity
Study finds, 70% of women are not gaining a healthy amount of weight during pregnancy
Maternal consumption of artificially sweetened beverages during pregnancy linked to obesity in children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Treating anxiety disorders in children with CBT

“Anxiety disorders” refers to a broad range of psychiatric conditions, where people are anxious. It covers things like obsessive-compulsive disorder, general anxiety disorder and phobic disorder. Interestingly, anxiety is also a feature of severe mental illnesses such as psychosis and depression.

Treating anxiety disorders in children with CBT

Innovation in natural health supplementation

The market has changed quite a lot. When I first investigated the industry, and launched BetterYou the natural heath industry was the domain of the educated few. People did a lot of research before they walked into a health store; they knew the questions they wanted to ask and expected quite a good deal of information in return.

Innovation in natural health supplementation

Guide to solvent evaporation

Solvent removal covers a broad range of Chemical, Biological and Analytical applications where it is necessary to either remove an existing solvent from a solution completely, or to concentrate the solvent to facilitate analysis of a molecule of interest. This could be a single sample or many samples in parallel.

Guide to solvent evaporation

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study provides reassurance to breast cancer survivors who contemplate pregnancy