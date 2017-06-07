Study establishes BCL6 protein as potential marker to predict overall survival of GBM patients

June 7, 2017

Researchers from the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore (CSI Singapore) at the National University of Singapore have discovered that the BCL6 protein could potentially be used as a marker to predict clinical outcomes of patients suffering from Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), the most malignant cancer of the brain.

Specifically, the study, led by Professor H. Phillip Koeffler, Senior Principal Investigator at CSI Singapore, found that GBM patients with lower levels of the BCL6 protein have a higher survival rate than those with high BCL6 expression. The study also suggests BCL6 as a possible target for GBM treatment – controlling the levels and activities of the BCL6 protein could potentially contribute to treatment of the disease.

Related Stories

GBM is aggressively cancerous as the cells reproduce rapidly and spread extensively in the brain, and is also highly resistant to conventional therapy. This makes treatment exceptionally tough and challenging. GBM patients usually survive less than 15 months after diagnosis. This novel study explored the role of the BCL6 gene in GBM, as well as the relationship between BCL6 and another GBM-promoting gene, AXL. The team found that BCL6 and its partner NCoR work together to enhance AXL expression and contribute to the development of GBM.

"Our study established BCL6 as a potential prognostic marker to predict overall survival of GBM patients. We also found that by specifically interfering with BCL6 function to disrupt the BCL6-NCoR interaction, the fatal characteristics of GBM cells are constrained, thus restricting them from multiplying and spreading. Moving forward, we are looking into developing novel small-molecule inhibitors to restrain BCL6 activity, which could potentially be a promising strategy for GBM treatment," said Prof Koeffler.​

Source:

http://news.nus.edu.sg/press-releases/GBM-BCL6

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Brain's immune cells may play roles in neurodegenerative, psychiatric illnesses
Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb collaborate to examine combination therapies for metastatic colorectal cancer
Study finds link between memory loss, cognitive decline and small vessel disease in the brain
Researchers uncover new way to enhance function of immune cells to combat multiple myeloma
Duke University researchers develop handheld device for easier cervical cancer screening
Immunotherapy combination offers new hope for women with early stage triple negative breast cancer
Clinical trial uses small molecule to treat men with incurable prostate cancer
Standard therapy plus abiraterone lowers relative risk of death in men with advanced prostate cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Innovation in natural health supplementation

The market has changed quite a lot. When I first investigated the industry, and launched BetterYou the natural heath industry was the domain of the educated few. People did a lot of research before they walked into a health store; they knew the questions they wanted to ask and expected quite a good deal of information in return.

Innovation in natural health supplementation

Guide to solvent evaporation

Solvent removal covers a broad range of Chemical, Biological and Analytical applications where it is necessary to either remove an existing solvent from a solution completely, or to concentrate the solvent to facilitate analysis of a molecule of interest. This could be a single sample or many samples in parallel.

Guide to solvent evaporation

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers find way to attack sleeper cells that cause breast cancer recurrence