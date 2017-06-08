Researchers find link between maternal grain consumption during pregnancy and kids' obesity by age 7

June 8, 2017

Children born to women with gestational diabetes whose diet included high proportions of refined grains may have a higher risk of obesity by age 7, compared to children born to women with gestational diabetes who ate low proportions of refined grains, according to results from a National Institutes of Health study. These findings, which appear online in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, were part of the Diabetes & Women's Health Study, a research project led by NIH's Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD).

Gestational diabetes, or high blood sugar during pregnancy, affects about 5 percent of all pregnancies in the United States and may lead to health problems for mothers and newborns. The authors noted that previous studies have linked diets high in refined grains -- such as white rice -- to obesity, type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Related Stories

The researchers compared records from 918 mother-child pairs who took part in the Danish National Birth Cohort, a study that followed the pregnancies of more than 91,000 women in Denmark. They found that children born to women with gestational diabetes who consumed the most refined grain (more than 156 grams per day) were twice as likely to be obese at age 7, compared to children born to women with gestational diabetes who ate the least amount of refined grain (less than 37 grams per day). The link between maternal grain consumption during pregnancy and obesity by age 7 still persisted when the researchers controlled for factors that could potentially influence the children's weight--such as physical activity level and consumption of vegetables, fruit and sweets. The authors called for additional studies to confirm their results and to follow children through later childhood, adolescence and adulthood to see if the obesity risk persists later in life.

Source:

https://www.nichd.nih.gov/news/releases/Pages/060717-grains-child-obesity.aspx

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Association found between the uptake of various elements during pregnancy and autism risk
Study finds parent-based obesity treatment without their children could be used to tackle childhood obesity
Differences in uptake of toxins, nutritional elements during late pregnancy and early life linked to ASD risk
Alcohol consumption during pregnancy may cause subtle facial changes in babies says new study
Waist-to-height ratio found to be most accurate predictor of obesity risk in clinical practice
Study provides reassurance to breast cancer survivors who contemplate pregnancy
Study finds, 70% of women are not gaining a healthy amount of weight during pregnancy
Obesity in childhood has lasting health effects on the body

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Treating anxiety disorders in children with CBT

“Anxiety disorders” refers to a broad range of psychiatric conditions, where people are anxious. It covers things like obsessive-compulsive disorder, general anxiety disorder and phobic disorder. Interestingly, anxiety is also a feature of severe mental illnesses such as psychosis and depression.

Treating anxiety disorders in children with CBT

Innovation in natural health supplementation

The market has changed quite a lot. When I first investigated the industry, and launched BetterYou the natural heath industry was the domain of the educated few. People did a lot of research before they walked into a health store; they knew the questions they wanted to ask and expected quite a good deal of information in return.

Innovation in natural health supplementation

Guide to solvent evaporation

Solvent removal covers a broad range of Chemical, Biological and Analytical applications where it is necessary to either remove an existing solvent from a solution completely, or to concentrate the solvent to facilitate analysis of a molecule of interest. This could be a single sample or many samples in parallel.

Guide to solvent evaporation

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study finds epigenetic changes in women consuming tea