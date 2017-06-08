Scientists find that pathologists over diagnose lesions of the appendix as invasive cancer

June 8, 2017

Lesions of the appendix are being over diagnosed as invasive cancer, report University of California San Diego School of Medicine researchers in a paper published June 7 in the journal PLOS ONE.

The scientists found that originating pathologists were more likely to diagnose lesions of the appendix as adenocarcinoma compared to pathologists at a single referral academic medical center. Pathologists with less experience examining tumors of the appendix also had a difficult time diagnosing a tumor of the appendix known as low-grade appendiceal mucinous neoplasm (LAMN).

"Appendix cancer remains extremely challenging for proper pathological classification of tumor type," said Mark A. Valasek, MD, PhD, assistant professor of pathology at UC San Diego School of Medicine and first author. "This is in part because the appendix can harbor not only invasive cancer, but also an enigmatic and confusing low-grade malignancy called LAMN. In addition, the literature on classification of appendix cancer utilizes inconsistent terminology and is constantly evolving. Our findings highlight a critical need for universally accepted criteria to diagnose appendix tumors to help pathologists separate benign, low grade and invasive tumors."

Mucinous appendix tumors can lead to pseudomyxoma peritonei, a rare cancer syndrome that most often starts as a lesion in the appendix that bursts, liberating mucus-secreting tumor cells which grow within the abdominal cavity. Properly identifying the type of tumor strongly influences both prognosis and treatment.

Related Stories

Together with researchers from UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center, Valasek and team performed a retrospective pathological chart review to measure agreement between the diagnosis of originating pathologists and a single large academic medical center during patient referral. A search of pathology reports for appendiceal lesions that were first evaluated by an outside pathology group and then referred to UC San Diego Health identified 46 cases over a two-year period.

Originating pathologists identified half of these cases as adenocarcinoma while UC San Diego Health pathologists identified just over one-quarter as such. Originating pathologists diagnosed the other half of the patients with LAMN while UC San Diego Health said 63 percent of patients had LAMN.

In other words, in 57 percent of the cases UC San Diego Health reviewers were in agreement with an invasive cancer diagnosis; overall agreement was 72 percent.

The originating pathologist practices were usually non-academic, mid-sized and did not have subspecialty training in gastrointestinal pathology.

"A second evaluation of appendiceal lesions changed the diagnosis and therefore management of a significant number of patients," said Andrew M. Lowy, MD, professor of surgery, chief of the Division of Surgical Oncology and senior author. "It is important for someone with expertise in appendix cancer to evaluate pathology reports for the benefit of patients. In addition, recently published guidelines may help facilitate improvement of diagnostic interpretations and reduce over-interpretation and potential overtreatment."

Source:

https://health.ucsd.edu/news/releases/Pages/2017-06-07-review-of-appendix-cancer-cases-finds-over-diagnosis.aspx

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers uncover new way to enhance function of immune cells to combat multiple myeloma
Study shows effectiveness of 3 months of chemotherapy in colon cancer patients after surgery
Duke University researchers develop handheld device for easier cervical cancer screening
Immunotherapy combination offers new hope for women with early stage triple negative breast cancer
Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb collaborate to examine combination therapies for metastatic colorectal cancer
Cannabinoids used in combination with chemotherapy found to be effective in killing leukemia cells
Orlando Health deploys NanoKnife as new weapon in battle against pancreatic cancer
Experimental drug increases progression-free survival in pancreatic cancer patients, clinical trial shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Can liver damage caused by a low protein diet be repaired?

Proteins are an important component of our diet and help to build muscles; they take part in the structure of hormones and they are vital to the whole body’s metabolism. The most important consequence is that the liver loses its capacity to produce proteins (such as albumin) and to metabolise (inactivate or activate in some cases) medicaments for instance.

Can liver damage caused by a low protein diet be repaired?

Treating anxiety disorders in children with CBT

“Anxiety disorders” refers to a broad range of psychiatric conditions, where people are anxious. It covers things like obsessive-compulsive disorder, general anxiety disorder and phobic disorder. Interestingly, anxiety is also a feature of severe mental illnesses such as psychosis and depression.

Treating anxiety disorders in children with CBT

Innovation in natural health supplementation

The market has changed quite a lot. When I first investigated the industry, and launched BetterYou the natural heath industry was the domain of the educated few. People did a lot of research before they walked into a health store; they knew the questions they wanted to ask and expected quite a good deal of information in return.

Innovation in natural health supplementation

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study reveals cancer-fighting power of onions