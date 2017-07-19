Kent State professor offers reliable information about vaccine safety, urges to promote immunization

July 19, 2017

The center of a public health debate is whether parents should have their children vaccinated. Tara Smith, Ph.D., professor of epidemiology at Kent State University's College of Public Health, challenges statements made by influential individuals who oppose the widespread use of vaccines, and she calls upon her colleagues in the scientific community to speak out to promote vaccination.

The article, "Vaccine Rejection and Hesitancy: A Review and Call to Action," is published by Oxford Press' Open Forum Infectious Diseases. In the July 18 article, Smith presents clear and scientifically based arguments to explain why anti-vaccination statements are inaccurate, misleading and even disingenuous. As a recognized expert in microbiology of infectious disease, her concern is that the public can become confused about the safety of vaccines and may be hesitant to immunize themselves and their children.

Related Stories

Widespread refusal of vaccines could lead to many more people becoming infected with vaccine-preventable diseases, such as measles, mumps and influenza.

"Though there is scant evidence that refusal is genuinely increasing in the population, multiple studies have demonstrated concerning patterns of decline of confidence in vaccines, the medical professionals who administer vaccines and the scientists who study and develop vaccines," Smith wrote.

Her article presents reliable information about vaccine safety while debunking myths that are being circulated and creating misunderstandings among the general public. The article also presents ways that healthcare and infectious disease professionals can actively promote vaccination to friends, family and the people they serve. This information is presented in a way that is sensitive to scientifically trained professionals' reluctance to advocate on issues in black-and-white terms while also recognizing what is at stake if they do not take action.

Source:

http://www.kent.edu/kent/news/kent-state-researcher-examines-vaccine-rejection-and-hesitancy

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

UTEP researchers move one step closer to developing first-ever Chagas disease vaccine
Study finds vaccine to lower cholesterol levels could also immunize against heart disease
Pfizer initiates Phase 1 trial of investigational GBS vaccine
Study develops dissolvable microneedle patches for administering influenza vaccine
Study: Personalized neoantigen vaccine stimulates strong anti-tumor response in melanoma patients
Clinical study shows new mechanism that BCG vaccine uses to reverse advanced type 1 diabetes
Potential vaccines could protect developing fetus from Zika virus, UTMB study shows
New DNA-based vaccine protects testes, sperm from Zika-related damage in mouse models

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Healthcare data breaches in England

According to Accenture’s survey of 1,000 consumers in England one-in-eight (13 per cent) consumers in England have had their personal medical information stolen from technology systems. More than half (68 per cent) of English consumers said they want to have at least some involvement in keeping their healthcare data secured, whereas only a quarter (28 per cent) said that they have such involvement today.

Healthcare data breaches in England

Developing software for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking

The first thing is, to always remember that we're dealing with a living drug, cells, which are very sensitive to environmental conditions, such as temperature and humidity etc. All of those things can impact on the viability of the drug and its effectiveness.

Developing software for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking

Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap

The pharma and biotech industry continues to struggle to make progress with gender diversity. A recent Credit Suisse report shows that management diversity, as defined by percentage of women in senior management roles, has decreased globally from 18.9 percent in 2014 to 15.5 percent in 2016.

Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New way to produce protein antigen may lead to preventative vaccine for schistosomiasis