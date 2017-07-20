Study finds no convincing evidence to support link between PPI use and dementia risk

July 20, 2017

Several studies have reported associations between proton-pump inhibitor (PPI) use and dementia. New research published on July 18 in Gastroenterology, the official journal of the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), puts these claims to rest. The study authors report that there is no convincing evidence to support the suggestion that PPI use increases dementia risk. These findings are based on an analysis of 13,864 participants from the Nurses' Health Study II who completed testing on cognitive function, which is key predictor of the risk of dementia later in life.

PPIs are widely prescribed for the treatment of acid-related upper gastrointestinal disorders, such as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). While PPIs are known to effectively treat these conditions, they have received negative publicity in recent years as research has associated PPIs with several adverse outcomes.

Related Stories

"One of the most common questions gastroenterologists receive from their patients is whether PPIs are safe to use, based on the troubling headlines linking PPIs to everything from hip fracture, to dementia, to death," said study author Andrew T. Chan, MD, MPH, an expert of the American Gastroenterological Association from Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston. "Our new research should provide some reassurance to individuals who require these highly effective medications for long-term treatment."

This research directly responds to a 2016 pharmacoepidemiologic analysis conducted using a large German health insurance database, which identified an association between dementia and long-term PPI use; however, these findings could not illustrate that PPIs caused dementia. Despite the attention this article received at the time, AGA expressed its concerns on this research at the time of publication.

Three important reminders for patients taking PPIs:

1.Talk to your doctor before making any changes to your medication. You have been prescribed PPIs for a reason, to treat a diagnosed medical condition. You and your doctor can discuss the reason for your prescription, the dose and the time frame for treatment.

2.Consider life-style modifications that may reduce or eliminate the need for PPIs for long-term use. These may include weight loss, avoiding tobacco or a change in your eating patterns. Your doctor can help you determine the changes that are right for you.

3.Keep in touch with your doctor. Research continues to be done on PPI use. While the latest research and headlines on PPIs may seem scary, current research still recommends that patients who have a diagnosed condition that is helped by PPIs should stay on them, as benefits can outweigh risks.

Source:

http://www.gastro.org/press_releases/setting-the-record-straight-ppis-do-not-cause-dementia

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New report highlights beneficial effects of nonmedical interventions for people with dementia
Dementia researchers to receive £1.9 million funding for brain imaging project
New caregiver intervention for families with dementia can lead to considerable Medicaid savings
Expert provides insights into risks of dementia and Alzheimer's disease
SLU scientists receive grant to investigate link between diabetes drug and dementia risk
Community-dwelling adults with dementia at risk of potentially fatal antipsychotic usage
Study predicts dementia in over 1.2 million people in England and Wales by 2040
These preventive measures might help delay dementia or cognitive decline

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Healthcare data breaches in England

According to Accenture’s survey of 1,000 consumers in England one-in-eight (13 per cent) have had their personal medical information stolen from technology systems. More than half (68 per cent) of English consumers said they want to have at least some involvement in keeping their healthcare data secured, whereas only a quarter (28 per cent) said that they have such involvement today.

Healthcare data breaches in England

Developing software for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking

The first thing is, to always remember that we're dealing with a living drug, cells, which are very sensitive to environmental conditions, such as temperature and humidity etc. All of those things can impact on the viability of the drug and its effectiveness.

Developing software for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking

Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap

The pharma and biotech industry continues to struggle to make progress with gender diversity. A recent Credit Suisse report shows that management diversity, as defined by percentage of women in senior management roles, has decreased globally from 18.9 percent in 2014 to 15.5 percent in 2016.

Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study to examine how improvisational dance can help people with dementia