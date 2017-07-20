Young patients who suffer patellar dislocations at higher risk of recurring injuries, study finds

July 20, 2017

Young patients who suffer patellar dislocations are at a higher risk of recurring dislocations, especially long-term after their initial injury, according to research presented today at the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine's Annual Meeting in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Researchers received the Herodicus Award, presented to the best resident paper featured at the meeting, and determined by the Herodicus Society.

"Our research showed that within the study group, 104 patients had ipsilateral recurrent patellar dislocation, with over 20% of cases occurring in the first two years following the initial injury," noted Thomas L. Sanders, MD, corresponding author from the Mayo Clinic. "By 15 and 20 years, this number had reached 54% of patients -- a concerning rate of recurrence."

Related Stories

The study included 232 skeletally immature patients, defined as such if their proximal tibia and distal femoral physes were open at the time of dislocation. Those selected experienced a first-time lateral patellar dislocation between 1990 and 2010. Subjects were followed for a mean of 12.1 years to determine rates of subsequent dislocations, or clinically significant patellofemoral arthritis.

"Despite high numbers of recurrence, our research showed that these young patients did not develop significant patellofemoral arthritis," commented Sanders. "We hope to use our research to help educate both physicians and parents on the risks young athletes face after these injuries in their early years, and hopefully take steps to prevent them."

The study adds to previous studies, which typically show 40% of adolescent patients go on to experience a recurring patellar dislocation.

Source:

American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Trial shows tremendous value of learning collaborative to enhance care for rheumatoid arthritis
BSR and RCGP introduce joint project to improve care for people with inflammatory arthritis
Ankle arthroplasty enables arthritis patient to walk again without pain
Scientists uncover new group of Treg cells and DNA features linked to juvenile idiopathic arthritis
Study finds substantial use of opioids among older rheumatoid arthritis patients
Scientists rewire mouse stem cells to fight inflammation caused by arthritis
Researchers show effective oral treatment option for patients with rheumatoid arthritis
Higher BMI, abdominal obesity and body fat linked to greater risk of rheumatoid arthritis in women

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Healthcare data breaches in England

According to Accenture’s survey of 1,000 consumers in England one-in-eight (13 per cent) have had their personal medical information stolen from technology systems. More than half (68 per cent) of English consumers said they want to have at least some involvement in keeping their healthcare data secured, whereas only a quarter (28 per cent) said that they have such involvement today.

Healthcare data breaches in England

Developing software for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking

The first thing is, to always remember that we're dealing with a living drug, cells, which are very sensitive to environmental conditions, such as temperature and humidity etc. All of those things can impact on the viability of the drug and its effectiveness.

Developing software for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking

Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap

The pharma and biotech industry continues to struggle to make progress with gender diversity. A recent Credit Suisse report shows that management diversity, as defined by percentage of women in senior management roles, has decreased globally from 18.9 percent in 2014 to 15.5 percent in 2016.

Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Type I interferons could have role in natural improvement of RA during pregnancy